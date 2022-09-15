TV personality Lumko Johnson is trending after their untimely death that has left the whole nation reeling

Many South Africans are in mourning over Lumko Johnson, including their friends who are public figures such as Lasizwe, and Mohale Motaung

Netizens, especially Twitter users, are flooding the microblogging platform with moving tweets about Lumko Johnson's amazing character

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A key player in the South African TV entertainment space, Lumko Johnson, died. Lumko Johnson is trending on social media as many netizens share their condolences.

Lumko Johnson's death has left countless South Africans in mourning over their media personality. Image: Instagram/@lumkojohnson

Source: Instagram

Lumko Johnson was a radio presenter ,and TV producer and celebrities have shared their sorrow over losing them. The media personality was also well-known on Twitter, and popular users on the platform shared their sadness that they've lost Lumko Johnson.

Lumko Johnson's untimely passing moves South Africa

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the news about Lumko's death on 14 September. The statement about Lumko praises their work in South African TV and radio ever since they were a presenter on your TV in their teens.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mohale was one of the first celebrities to react to the news when he shared a tweet where he lamented Lumko's passing in one word. See the message below:

Youtuber Lasizwe shared pictures of Lumko to express his sadness. He captioned the post :

"This is really heartbreaking"

Metro FM DJ Khutso Theledi also shared her message where she described them. She said Lumo's personality was "beautiful" and "infectious".

Tweeps mourn Lumko Johnson

Netizens were filled with sorrow as they remembered how Lumko had shared a post in memory of their friend Akhumzi who passed away in a tragic car accident. Akhumzi and Lumko were both YoTV presenters as teens, and tweeps could not help but think that the two were now together.

@_reneiloe commented:

"Not so long ago we were laughing and smiling at Lumko’s tweets where they shared moments and memories of their friend Akhumzi, and now they are gone too. It doesn’t make sense. Death is a thief! #RIPLumkoJohnson."

@tsholo_rabotsho commented:

"You were such a beautiful ball of energy. The life of the party. You spoke life into everyone that you met. You’d always point out their best qualities. Always ready for a good conversation and a drink. What a huge loss. #RIPLumkoJohnson ."

@kaeluvly commented:

"It’s so weird that we all tweet, retweet, reply and quote each other so much that we feel like we know each other. We forget that we haven’t even met in person. And when that person we’ve had a twitter kinship passes, a little something in us hurts #RIPLumkoJohnson

@MaBlerh commented:

"Lumko would have wanted me to post a funny memory right now and roast them a bit because that was our thing whenever we were together but it hurts man. Rest easy, my friend. #RIPLumkoJohnson"

@TeekayGoldfish commented:

"Heaven just gained an angel #RIPLumkoJohnson."

The late Akhumzi and Siyasanga's lives still honoured 4 years later by friends

Briefly News previously reported that South African TV presenter Andile Gaelesiwe took the time to remember her late friends, Akhumzi Jezile and Siyasanga Kobese.

Akhumzi Jezile and Siyasanga Kobese were well known in the South African music industry when they passed away after a car accident in 2018. Siyasanga Kobese was a joyous celebration singer, and Akhumzi Jezile was a beloved YoTv presenter.

Andile is a beloved presenter best known for her show Khumbul'ekhaya. The presenter lost her friends in the South African entertainment industry to a car accident that took five lives, reports TimesLIVE.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News