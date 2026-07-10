Steve Hofmeyr has responded to the death of Welsh rock legend Bonnie Tyler, following her death on Thursday, 9 July 2026

Bonnie Tyler's family announced the singer's passing on her official Facebook page, asking for privacy

Fans flooded Steve's post with emotional tributes, remembering Tyler's iconic voice and timeless hits

Steve Hofmeyr was stunned by Bonnie Tyler's death. Image: Steve Hofmyr, Bonnie Tyler

Source: Facebook

South African singer Steve Hofmeyr took to Facebook after learning of Bonnie Tyler's death on Thursday, 9 July 2026.

His post reflected pain and shock over the passing of the music icon, and fans immediately understood the weight of the moment.

Bonnie Tyler passes away at 75

According to her official Facebook page, the 75-year-old had spent several weeks in hospital, with her team keeping supporters updated on her condition throughout. Tyler's death was officially announced on Thursday, with her family saying she passed away on Wednesday night, 8 July 2026. Her death sent shockwaves across the world, with millions of fans mourning the woman behind one of the most recognisable voices in pop history.

Hofmeyr expressed heartbreak over Bonnie's passing, saying he was deeply shocked.

Steve Hofmeyr was saddened by Bonnie Tyler's death. Image: Steve Hofmyr

Source: Facebook

Mzansi responds to Hofmyr's post

Steve's brief but sincere tribute resonated deeply with people, who turned his comments section into a space for shared grief and nostalgia.

Fans reacted to Tyler's passing with an outpouring of emotion, peppering their tributes with references to her greatest songs.

@Anita Kleynhans wrote: "#Legend We are now giving our ages away nicely.... RIP Bonnie Tyler..... your music carried a generation (us), through heartbreaks, love and everything else!!"

@Willem Botha simply quoted one of her song titles: "Faster than the speed of light"

@Cher Kruger offered one of the most heartfelt tributes in the comments: "It's a Heartache knowing that the world has lost one of the greatest voices of all time. Today feels like a Total Eclipse of the Heart as millions of fans say goodbye. Your legacy will live on for generations. Rest peacefully, Bonnie Tyler. Your music will never be forgotten.🕯️"

@Cecilia Jacobs added: "RIP...beautiful lady...loved her music 🎵"

Steve reacts to Johnny David's passing

In a previous report from Briefly News, Steve Hofmeyr mourned the passing of TV star Johnny Davids in an emotional Facebook post.

Taking to social media, Hofmeyr expressed shock over the news and posted a throwback photo with the late Davids.

Source: Briefly News