The journalists who chased down an eyewitness ahead of the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial have apologised

Three media houses were temporarily banned from the courtroom for their behaviour on Tuesday, 13 September

The incident angered a lot of South Africans who felt sorry for Tumelo Madlala, who was Meyiwa's longtime friend

JOHANNESBURG - The media houses who kicked out of the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Tuesday, 13 September, for harassing an eyewitness have apologised for their conduct.

Cameras have been allowed back into the Senzo Meyiwa trial after journalists apologised for the misconduct to an eyewitness. Images: OJ Koloti & Carl Fourie

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela of the Pretoria High Court ordered journalists to leave and temporarily banned audio and video recording of the trial after finding out that Tumelo Madlala, who was Meyiwa's longtime friend, was hounded by the press.

The South African National Editors Forum (SANEF) has now welcomed the apology granted by the media houses, saying what happened at the court house on Tuesday was not acceptable, reports SABC News.

SANEF’s Media Freedom Committee Chairperson, Makhudu Sefara, stated that the journalists went over the line with their conduct.

"We understand that journalists are not above the law and not beyond criticism. What happened yesterday is that journalists overstepped the line, and as such, we appreciate the apologies from the media houses involved," said Sefara.

SANEF also issued on how journalists should behave n court.

According to EWN, the journalists were given a written warning after apologising for their conduct. The journalists were also warned that they would be permanently banned if the same behaviour was repeated.

South Africans weigh in

South Africans were really upset that journalists accosted Madlala and even felt bad for him.

Here are some comments:

@thandour21 said:

"Why didn't they protect Tumelo those journalists were out of hands, seriously that was harassment nje poor guy didn't even know which door to enter."

@antony_skapura said:

"Your journalists were kicked out because they abused a witness!!! SAY IT!!"

@thokozanima2 said:

"You welcome their apology – great. But what about condemning them for their actions? Shouldn’t you be calling to order?"

