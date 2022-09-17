South Africa's leading rapper Emtee is celebrating turning 30 years old today 17 September 2022

However, things have not gone smoothly for the rapper in the last few years, and has probably celebrated his other birthdays in agony

Briefly News has taken a look back at all the times the musician made headlines for the wrong reasons

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South African rapper Emtee is celebrating his 3oth birtday. Image: Frennie Shivambu and Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

South African rapper Emtee turns 30 today, 17 September 2022. He was born in 1992.

The Pearl Thusi rapper's journey to completing his three decades alive hasn't gone well in the last few years, especially since leaving Abitiouz Entertainment in June 2019. He was the subject of controversy after controversy.

Briefly News has looked back at the times when the star made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

1. Emtee levells abuse allegations against wife

According to Savanna News, Emtee revealed that he was physically abused by his wife Nicole Kendall Chinsamy. Nicole, according to the Manando hitmaker, choked him and beat him up in front of their children. The publication claims all this happened after he left Ambitiouz entertainment.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

2. Emtee dragged for allegedly "cheating"

Emtee received a lot of backlash from Mzansi people after making an insensitive remark. According to the rapper:

"Don't want ho*s at my crib".

He quickly topped trending topics, with netizens mopping the floor with him, reports IOL. Many people dragged the rapper and questioned why he would have girls in his house when he is famously known as a married man.

3. Emtee on the verge of losing his asset

According to ZAlebs, Emtee was batting FFS Finance SA in 2021 after court documents circulated on the internet.

This was after City Press reported in 2021 that the star purchased a double-cancan Ford ranger in February 2018 for R476 590, but he failed to pay the monthly installment and was facing getting it repossessed.

4. Emtee reveals his private part on social media

Emtee brought social media to a halt after broadcasting his private part to nearly a million viewers of his live video.

According to News24, he took his phone to the restroom while live streaming. When he flushed, he mistakenly used the same hand holding the phone, and everything was revealed to his viewers at the time.

Taking to social media, Mzansi residents shared screenshots of the private, which quickly went viral.

Emtee’s #SAMA28 clean red carpet look receives huge praise from netizens: “Smart and elegant”

Briefly News previously reported that Emtee walked the #SAMA28 red carpet in a new look that Mzansi fans had never seen him in before. The rapper looked very dapper in a black suit and shades.

Taking to Twitter, netizens praised the Pearl Thusi hitmaker for looking extremely gorgeous with his wife Nicole Chinsamy, who looked stunning in a black gown. According to online peeps, Emtee did not appear to be in distress anymore following his departure from Ambitiouz Entertainment and the loss of some of his assets.

Emtee was nominated for Best Hip Hop Album and Artist of the Year on the extravagant night but sadly did not win.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News