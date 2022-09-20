Trompies star Eugene Mthethwa shook the timeline when he revealed that he only received less than R6 in royalties from SAMRO

The legendry Kwaito star has been engaged in a fight with the South African Music Rights Organisation since 2021

Social media users advised him to change careers of the type of music he sings as some people claimed they've never heard his songs on radio hence he got paid R6

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Trompies member Eugene Mthethwa has reportedly shared that he only bagged less than R6 in royalties from the South African Music Rights Organisation this year.

Trompies member Eugene Mthethwa only received less than R6 in royalties. Image: @simplyeugene01

Source: Instagram

The legendary Kwaito star trended on the timeline after his revelation. He has been fighting with SAMRO since 2021.

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the news reported by City Press on their website. Taking to Twitter, News24 posted a snap of the artist and captioned the post:

"Legendary kwaito artist Eugene Mthethwa has revealed that he only received less than R6 in royalties from the SA Music Rights Organisation this year."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Tweeps took to the publication's comment section and shared mixed views. Some felt sorry for him while others advised him to change careers or the type of music genre he produces.

@gonca_tu commented:

"Has his song ever played on any station?"

@MarumoMashigo wrote:

"Very bad for musicians, if a Kwaito legend gets R5 what is an upcoming artist going to get, with no money to buy radio playlist, television etc kunzima neh."

@Khizzie asked:

"What is less than R6?"

@thabiler6 said:

"SA radio stations must reinstate the 90% SA music rule. I can even take 80%."

@Martins19864106 commented:

"Exploitation at it's best."

@Cliffor76056889 said:

"A packet of peanuts costs about R8.00 ...... Think about that."

@Gobetse_M wrote:

"Do you know any song of his? Exactly!"

@Gobetse_M added:

"He must change careers or try a different genre."

Eugene Mthethwa chains himself inside SAMRO offices

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Trompies star Eugene Mthethwa chained himself to a pole inside the Southern African Music Rights Organisations (SAMRO) offices in Johannesburg.

Eugene shared that he has been a member of SAMRO for 30 years but his pension fund amounted to less than R300 000. The musician demanded answers from the organisation.

In videos that did the rounds on social media, Eugene Mthethwa could be seen sitting at a table with singer and EFF member Ringo Madlingozi. They both demanded their grievances be heard. Eugene also shared the videos and pics of himself chained to the pole on his Instagram account.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News