Nandi Madida was barefaced for her latest video on social media, and many were left absolutely in awe

The songstress reminded people that she would be turning 35 in 2023, but her youthful face says otherwise

Nandi impressed many South Africans with her gorgeous facial features, and she said she is looking forward to getting older

Nandi Madida is a gorgeous lady who showed that it's all-natural. The afro-pop singer showed off her face without a stitch of makeup and remaining could not get over it.

Nandi Madida seems excited to be turning 35 next year, and she shared a video of herself dancing upon the realisation.Image: Instagram/@nandi_madida

Source: Instagram

Nandi is also married to musician Zakes Bantwini. Many netizens could not help but comment about Zakes for having a beautiful wife.

Nandi Madida is ready to welcome her birthday in 2023

Nandi Madida showed that she feels good as she shared a video of herself with her bare face. The singer was swaying to Kanye's FourFiveSeconds hit song with Rihanna and Paul McCartney. She captioned the video:

"Turning 35 next year and I’ve never felt better."

Fans were surprised that Nandi would be that age because of her youthful looks. Many even turned their attention to Zakes and told him how fortunate he is to have Nandi Madida.

@IammAndeee commented:

"Mina i just love you."

@IAMGIFTSA commented:

"Grootman Zakes hit the jackpot not gonna lie."

@PulaneMokgosi commented:

"This woman is so gorgeous.

@WisaniPrincess commented:

"Really love the energy in this woman."

@Majabzinee commented:

"I honestly think you are the best wife for Zakes or in general nje I can tell you're the best wife. I wish many young girls who aspire to be married can learn from you."

Thuli Phongolo's makeup-free selfie causes major buzz as Mzansi reacts

Briefly News previously reported that Thuli Phongolo was the biggest topic thanks to her make-up-free picture. The image set the internet ablaze.

Thuli Phongolo's face card was solofidied with the selfie. Controversial blogger Musa Khawula was the main reason why so much attention went to Thuli Phongolo's selfie.

South African TV personality Thuli paraded her gorgeous face free of any enhancements. Entertainment blogger Musa shared the picture, and many south African netizens were ready to shower her with compliments and defend her from naysayers.

