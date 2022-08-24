Thuli Phongolo Goes Makeup-Free in Latest Pic, Causes Big Buzz As Mzansi Defends Actress’ Bare Face
- Actress Thuli Phongolo dropped a breathtaking picture showing off her freshly washed, gorgeous face
- The picture of Thuli Phongolo without any cosmetics circulated on social media as people reacted to her natural looks
- Many South Africans were in awe of Thuli Phongolo's beauty as they reacted to the simple yet powerful selfie
Thuli Phongolo is being subjected to many opinions about her face thanks to her make-up-free picture. The image has had a powerful impact on netizens.
Thuli Phongolo's undeniable beauty was almost amplified after she showed off her natural face. Controversial blogger Musa Khawula was the main reason why so much attention has come to Thuli Phongolo's image.
Thuli Phongolo rocks social media with makeup-free selfie
South African TV personality Thuli paraded her gorgeous face without a stitch of makeup on. Entertainment blogger Musa shared the picture, and many south African netizens were ready to shower her with compliments and defend her from naysayers.
@LatoyaNkuna commented:
"What a beautiful hunny."
@MakumbeRM commented:
"Back in the day, people used to show off their faces with make-up. Now they show off a natural look because natural has become a rare commodity."
@tshepi_x commented:
"Haibo umona kuma comments lol [There are jealous people in the comments]."
@nameiswhateva
"Honestly, the most perfect hun in Mzansi."
Briefly News previously reported that Thuli Phongolo is out to get the bag and is not compromising. The stunner got tongues wagging when a flyer that contained her booking fees went viral.
According to the flyer posted by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, The Wife star charges a minimum of R20K an hour to play at gigs.
ZAlebs added that the hefty bill also comes with a long list of other fancy stuff, including business class tickets for the stunner and her manager, security, five-star hotel accommodation and many more.
