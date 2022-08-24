Actress Thuli Phongolo dropped a breathtaking picture showing off her freshly washed, gorgeous face

The picture of Thuli Phongolo without any cosmetics circulated on social media as people reacted to her natural looks

Many South Africans were in awe of Thuli Phongolo's beauty as they reacted to the simple yet powerful selfie

Thuli Phongolo is being subjected to many opinions about her face thanks to her make-up-free picture. The image has had a powerful impact on netizens.

Thuli Phongolo went without makeup, and many loved her fresh bare-faced look in a gorgeous pic. Image: Instagram/@thuliphongolo

Thuli Phongolo's undeniable beauty was almost amplified after she showed off her natural face. Controversial blogger Musa Khawula was the main reason why so much attention has come to Thuli Phongolo's image.

Thuli Phongolo rocks social media with makeup-free selfie

South African TV personality Thuli paraded her gorgeous face without a stitch of makeup on. Entertainment blogger Musa shared the picture, and many south African netizens were ready to shower her with compliments and defend her from naysayers.

@LatoyaNkuna commented:

"What a beautiful hunny."

@MakumbeRM commented:

"Back in the day, people used to show off their faces with make-up. Now they show off a natural look because natural has become a rare commodity."

@tshepi_x commented:

"Haibo umona kuma comments lol [There are jealous people in the comments]."

@nameiswhateva

"Honestly, the most perfect hun in Mzansi."

