Lasizwe Dambuza opened up about his latest experience during his trip to Spain that has been entertaining followers

The content creator says that he had trouble with the police, whom he believes were being racist against him

Lasizwe's loyal fans were sympathetic as they discussed the challenges of travelling while black

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Lasizwe Dambuza has been having fun in Europe until now. The YouTuber went on a rant about his recent experience in Spain.

Lasizwe Dambuza says that his trip to Spain was marred because Spanish police officers targeted him unfairly. Image: Instagram/@lasizwe

Source: Instagram

The media personality described how Spanish police officers targeted him for no good reason. Fans were deeply touched as they encouraged Lasizwe to make his way back to South Africa.

Lasizwe Dambuza faces a rough time in Spain

Lasizwe wrote a thread on Twitter where he explained how Spanish police officers racially profiled him. The Youtuber says he was at an airport without a mask, and police officers stopped him and asked for his passport before telling him to wear a mask even though no one else was. He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

They told me if they catch me without a mask at the airport they were going to arrest me or fine me. When I looked around at the airport No one was wearing masks (also bare in mind it's just white people here. Black people are a 1:1000 scale here) after the security check point."

Many people immediately understood his complaint, as it is a common experience for black people who travel. Some encouraged Lasizwe to return home even though he had fun before the incident.

@mbewana_nceba commented:

"Come back home, black child, you don't deserve that treatment."

@langu_mabunda commented:

"Travelling black is the absolute pits."

@mizar added:

"Eish that's true."

@__Fezi commented:

"Why do you guys go to countries that aren't pro black, I get its Europe and they have nice places but why choose to spend your hard earned money there?"

"I am Kamo Mphela here": Lasizwe Dambuza brags about his smooth moves in Spain

Briefly News previously reported that Lasizwe's dancing improved since being in a European country. The reality star finally knows how to look good on a dance floor.

Lasizwe always shows fans that he can barely dance. Now the content creator has different ideas after being in Spain.

Lasizwe took to Twitter to let people know he could dance, just not in South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News