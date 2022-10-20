Lasizwe Dambuza says that he realises that his dance skills are not that bad after doing the most while travelling overseas

The beloved content creator took a trip to Spain, and he sounds like he is living his best life judging from his frequent social media updates

Fans of Lasizwe were in stitches as they cracked jokes about their fave's limited dance capabilities

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Lasizwe recently saw a big improvement in his ability to get down after visiting another country. The reality star discovered the secret to making himself look good on the dance floor.

Lasizwe Dambuza said he knows how to dance when he's in a European country. Image: Instagram/@lasizwe

Source: Instagram

Lasizwe has a running joke with his fans that he cannot dance to save his life. Now the content creator is feeling more confident than ever about his sense of rhythm

Lasizwe figures out the secret to nailing dance moves

took to Twitter to let people know that he is now a good dancer, just not in South Africa. He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"Mamela! Yesterday I started dancing and everyone here in Spain was so impressed. I feel like I’ve been dancing for the wrong country because I am Kamo Mphela here. Someone even asked me for dance lessons. "

The tweet comes after his hilarious videos of him trying to dance. Fans are not shy to admit Lasizwe cannot dance to save his life. Many thought his tweet was hilarious as they continued to joke.

@PalesaS_ commented:

"If only they knew that your struggle with dancing is real."

@StraightupGal commented:

"They like being chased by bulls, your dancing resembles."

@Milli_Scent commented:

"Once went to a club packed with white people, man I was the it girl ther. I love this for you."

@Just_Lungile commented:

"Mara I did say you've improved yaz sweerry."

@ForchLesa commented:

"I think I must also go dance in Spain."

Soft life goals: Lasizwe impresses SA after sharing wine-tasting clip in Spain

Briefly News previously reported that Lasizwe left peeps in stitches thanks to his latest clip on his trip to Spain.

The influencer always uploads on the socials, and fans have not missed details of his trip. Lasizwe kept South Africans updated on the trip to the European country.

On Twitter, Lasizwe cracked peeps up by trying to speak Spanish during a wine-tasting experience. Social media users praised the content creator for always making hilarious videos.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News