Anele Mdoda and Lebo M dazzled in New York, celebrating The Lion King's big milestone on broadway

Anele was MCing the 25th anniversary of the show running on broadway and shared some pictures from the event

Lebo M also took to his Instagram to gush about being part of the hit musical that's one of the longest-running shows on Broadway

‘Lebo M and Anele Mdoda attended the 25th anniversary of 'The Lion King’ in New York. Image: @zintathu and @thereallebo_m

Source: Instagram

Disney Theatrical Productions and the South African Consulate held a cocktail event to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Lion King on Broadway.

The Lion King composer Lebo M was honoured at the illustrious event in New York for his contribution to the show's success.

Lebo shared snaps on Instagram from the invitation to his epic time at the ceremony with his wife and expressed that he was humbled by the experience.

Anele Mdoda was the evening's host and shared that she never thought her career would lead her to grace the stages of Broadway.

"I won’t lie. I never thought I would be MCing something on Broadway’s biggest stage. Lion King is the highest-grossing musical of all time, and today we celebrate 25 years of it on Broadway. 110 million souls that have come to see it, and Lebo M voiced the easily the most recognisable piece of music in cinematic history."

The producer and director of The Lion King, Rob Minkoff, and his wife, Crystal Minkoff, popularly known as Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, were also in attendance.

@crystalkungminkoff said:

"So special!"

@xhantishai wrote:

"Truly a money shot!"

@noni_khumalo posted:

"What dreams are made of.❤️"

@ceetee72818 mentioned:

"10 years! 10 years, and it’s been to South Africa once, just once. One time. Come on guys, just do better."

@tbangmoa stated:

"You are on your way to being a housewife in Beverly hills now. Say hi to @crystalkungminkoff for me."

@liya_kilani shared:

"This is huge. Screaming Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills."

@dukeoflonehill wrote:

"You’re our icon and legend flying the flag high!"

‘The Lion King’ composer Lebo M’s wife Pretty Samuels rubbishes co-parenting claims by Zoe Mthiyane

Briefly News reported that Zoe Mthiyane's recent claims about having difficulty co-parenting with her ex-partner, The Lion King composer Lebo M, infuriated Lebo's wife Pretty Samuels. Pretty came out gun blazing, spilling juicy details about their private co-parenting space.

According to ZAlebs, Samuels was arrested for drunk driving, which caused her to lose custody of her daughter to Lebo, who was ordered by the court to care for their child while Zoe underwent intensive therapy.

