Pretty Samuels, the wife of The Lion King composer Lebo M, is dismissing Zoe Mthiyane's allegations about her husband

Zoe Mthiyane is Lebo M's ex-girlfriend, and they have a daughter together, whom Zoe says is difficult to raise because Lebo makes things difficult with her

Pretty's enraged response follows the Generations: The Legacy actress compared the parenting styles of her two baby fathers, Robert Marawa and Lebo M

Zoe Mthiyane's recent claims about having difficulty co-parenting with her ex-partner The Lion King composer Lebo M have infuriated Lebo's wife Pretty Samuels. Petty came out gun blazing, spilling juicy details about their private co-parenting space.

‘The Lion King’ composer Lebo M’s Wife Pretty Samuels has slammed Zoe Mthiyane's co-parenting claims. Image: @zoe_mthiyane/Instagram, @pretty_samuels/Instagram, and Oupa Bopae/Getty Images

According to ZAlebs, Samuels was arrested for drunk driving, which caused her to lose custody of her daughter to Lebo, who was ordered by the court to care for their child while Zoe underwent intensive therapy. This news comes after Zoe revealed to Sunday World that the reason for her intensive therapy was Lebo M's difficult co-parenting style.

Pretty then claimed that Zoe's daughter was living with her and Lebo M as the court had ordered, reported ZAlebs.

"Our daughter has been in my husband’s care for the past few years and her primary residence is with us," said Pretty.

Generations: The Legacy star Zoe says co-parenting with The Lion King composer Lebo M is “impossible”

Briefly News previously reported that Former Generations: The Legacy actress Zoe Mthiyane has finally gotten candid about her famous baby daddies. Zoe has two kids, one fathered by sports commentator Robert Marawa and another by The Lion King composer Lebo M.

Speaking to Sunday World, the talented actress did not hold back any details about what goes on when raising her two babies. Zoe spoke positively about Robert Marawa's co-parenting style. She said they have a respectful co-parenting relationship.

However, not the same can be said for The Lion King composer Lebo M. Zoe said it is practically impossible to co-parent with Lebo M. Their co-parenting relationship appears to have taken a toll on her as ZAlebs reports that Zoe Mthiyane is currently undergoing intensive therapy.

