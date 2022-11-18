Former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Dinky Bliss' funeral arrangements have been made public via social media

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela revealed that Dinky would be buried on 23 November 2022 and cremated

Viewers of the popular Mzansi reality show have flocked to Phil's comments section to pay their respects to Dinky

Rethabile Posetsane, better known as Dinky Bliss on Big Brother Mzansi, will be cremated. Dinky died on 13 November 2022.

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ star Dinky Bliss will be cremated. Image: @dinkyblisss

Source: Instagram

Dinky's friend and entertainment commentator, Phil Mohela, tweeted that the reality TV star will be buried on 23 November 2022. Dinky's funeral was set to be held at her home in Vaal, Gauteng, but Phil has come out saying changes have been made.

"Unfortunately the planned funeral and service to honour Dinkybliss, which was planned for Vaal, will not happen. The late reality tv star will be cremated in JHB in a private ceremony for family only.

Dinky Bliss' untimely death

Phil announced Dinky Bliss' death on Twitter on 13 November, but the cause of death was not disclosed at the time.

Because of certain clips circulated on the internet showing Dinky opening up to her fans, speculations arose that she died of depression. However, Phil quickly debunked the rumours on Twitter.

Dinky's manager, Bukhosi Heshu, revealed to Zimoja that she had a fever and was taken to the clinic.

Dinky's manager stated that the fever was mild until Saturday when her neighbours suggested she be taken to the doctor.

"We didn’t think it was anything serious, it was like any other fever with coughing and headaches."

See reactions from peeps below after Dinky's funeral details were announced:

@SaneleW2 said:

"Rethabile" she lived up to her name. She was a vibe."

@BokiMahabane shared:

"This is heartbreaking "

@FridaRam9 replied:

"This is very sad May her soul RIP"

@MissMoosah commented:

"Cremation? Continue to rest, sweetheart "

@Khumloid reacted:

"May her beautiful soul rest in peace "

@shaunleroux1 also said:

"She was so beautiful "

@SylviaKardashi1 also shared:

"It's hard to believe that she is gone for real "

@Thabang4real added:

"Love her forever ❤"

Big Brother Mzansi former contestants pay tribute to Dinky Bliss

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Big Brother Mzansi star Dinky Bliss died on 13 November 2022, leaving Mzansi shaken.

Shortly after the shocking announcement, Dinky Bliss' name trended on Twitter. Peeps sent their condolences to Dinky's family during the traumatic time.

The cast that graced Mzansi's TV screens during Dinky's season on #BBMzansi was also shocked by Dinky's death. They poured their hearts out in lengthy social media posts mourning the star.

