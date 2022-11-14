Big Brother Mzansi star Dinky Bliss passed away on 13 November 2022, leaving many of her fans shocked

South Africans have sent condolences to her family after her shocking death was announced on social media

Big Brother Mzansi stars who know Dinky personally and Mnet local entertainment director Shirley Adonisi also poured their hearts out during this time of mourning

Big Brother Mzansi star Dinky Bliss died on 13 November 2022, leaving Mzansi shaken.

Naledi Mogadime, Mvelo Ntuli, Vyno Miller, and Shirley Adonisi have sent their condolences to Dinky Bliss' family. Image: @dinkybliss, @naledimogadime and @mveloh1

Source: Instagram

Briefly News reported that entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared a statement shortly after Dinky Bliss' death.

According to the statement from Dinky's management, she died at Hillbrow Clinic in Johannesburg. The cause of the reality star's death has not been announced.

The statement read that further details would be announced in due course by Dinky's family.

Tributes pour in for Dinky Bliss from Big Brother Mzansi contestants and Mnet director Shirley Adonisi

Shortly after the shocking announcement, Dinky Bliss' name trended on Twitter. Peeps sent their condolences to Dinky's family during the traumatic time.

The cast that graced Mzansi's TV screens during Dinky's Season on #BBMzansi was also shocked by Dinky's death. They poured their hearts out in lengthy social media posts mourning the star.

Naledi Mogadime shared on her Instagram stories that she had a heart-to-heart conversation with Dinky Bliss while she was still alive. Naledi, who has been big strides in the entertainment industry, said Dinky Bliss would congratulate her whenever she achieved something.

"The last converstaion I had with Dinky , she was congratulating me and sent positive vibes my way. Let's show love and support to people when they are still alive. My Heart is shattered. Sending love to her family."

Another Big Brother Mzansi star who dedicated his Twitter timeline to mourning Dinky Bliss was Mvelo Ntuli. Ntuli said Dinky Bliss should be remembered for who she authentically was, a life of the party and a master of destruction.

According to Mvelo's tweet, he lost a close friend. Mvelo wrote:

"I guess our two hour phone calls have come to an end. She loved me like her very own little brother. One of my biggest supporters. Rest in perfect peace."

Vyno Miller, who was also close with Dinky during their stay in Biggie's house, revealed that Dinky's death is heartbreaking. Vyno also dedicated his Twitter account to mourning Dinky Bliss.

According to TshisaLIVE, Mnet director of local entertainment also sent condolences recalling Dinky's impact on Big Brother Mzansi.

"Dinky Bliss captured the hearts of South Africans with her outgoing and vibrant personality on the show that solidified her standing as the mover and shaker. May her soul rest in peace."

South Africans shocked by Dinky Bliss' untimely death

Dinky, who was almost everyone's fave while she was on Big Brother Mzansi, left her fans devastated. Peeps trended the hashtag #RIPDinkyBliss leaving the following tributes:

@Jabu_Macdonald said:

"Rest in Peace, Dinky Bliss Another death that has me shocked #RIPDinkyBliss"

@LoverofBeautyT shared:

"Rest well Dinky #RIPDinkyBliss"

@billybrownsa posted:

"No man this is heartbreaking, tonight we supposed to be celebrating Nozi and Thapelo, NOT the passing of another @Mzansimagic's young star #RIPDinkyBliss"

@Babsomquba replied:

"RIP to one of the funniest BBM HM #RIPDinkyBliss ❤️"

@Boity_Nia added:

"May your beautiful soul rest in peace Dinky #RIPDinkyBliss"

