The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco’s father has opened up on their strained relationship

The 94-year-old father said he last spoke to his daughter in 2018 when he got angry that former president Jacob Zuma's damages went to the star's mother's home in the Eastern Cape

He begged his reality star to go and iron out their differences before he dies as he is not in his best health

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

LaConco's father has pleaded with her to reach out to contact him and talk about their differences. The 94-year-old said he hasn't had any contact with the Real Housewives of Durban star for years.

LaConco’s 94-year-old father is begging her to fix their issues before he dies. Image: @laconco.

Source: UGC

He said he believes Nonkanyiso got angry when her father voiced his opinions when the damages paid by former president Jacob Zuma went to her mother's family in the Eastern Cape.

Speaking to The Daily Sun, Fartescue Conco said he wishes that his daughter would reach out to him and iron out their differences. He said he has been trying to get a hold of LaConco since 2018 but she has blocked him on all platforms.

He said he doesn't want the reality star's money as her siblings are taking care of him but he just wants to mend their relationship before he died. He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"I miss my daughter, it's clear she hates me. I've been trying to reach her since 2018 but she blocked me on all communication platforms.

"I'm sick. I feel weak everyday and sometimes my eyes get blurry. I can die anytime but I'm afraid if I die now, I will die with a broken heart."

DJ Zinhle, Lorna Maseko and Boity Thulo react to news of Tshepi Vundla and JR Bogopa finally getting married

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that congratulations are in order for music producer JR Bogopa and his baby mama Tshepi Vundla who recently tied the knot.

The pair had their fans ecstatic when they announced the good news on social media. Tshepi and JR's relationship has been in the spotlight after fans asked why they had not made things official after having two beautiful children together.

Idols SA judge JR once described their union as loving while Tshepi told social media users to stop obsessing over her romantic life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News