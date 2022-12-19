This year is ending on a high note for media personalities JR Bogopa and Tshepi Vundla

The celebrity couple who have been together for years had their fans jumping with joy when they announced that they got married

Stars such as rapper Boity Thulo, celebrity Chef Lorna Maseko and internationally acclaimed music producer DJ Zinhle reacted to the post

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Congratulations are in order for music producer JR Bogopa and his baby mama Tshepi Vundla who recently tied the knot.

Media personalities Tshepi Vundla and JR Bogopa tied the knot. Image: @tshepivundla.

Source: Instagram

The pair had their fans ecstatic when they announced the good news on social media. Tshepi and JR's relationship has been in the spotlight after fans asked why they had not made things official after having two beautiful children together.

Idols SA judge JR once described their union as loving while Tshepi told social media users to stop obsessing over her romantic life. She said:

"The weird obsession with me being married or not is rather annoying. Get off my d*ck."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

According to TimesLIVE, the mother of two headed to her Instagram page to share snaps suggesting she was officially off the market.

As expected, social media users including celebrities plastered Tshepi's post with congratulatory messages.

@yonessalvv wrote:

"My couple. I love you guys so much. Congratulations friend ❤️."

@lornamaseko added:

"So happy for you buddy!!! ."

@londie_london_official commented:

" congrats mamaz ❤️."

@shudufhadzomusida said:

"Congratulations TV."

@boity added:

"Alilililililiiiii ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ CONGRATULATIONS ."

@ayandathabethe_ said:

"Congratulations."

@znombona wrote:

"Oh my loves!!! CONGRATULATIONS Bestie ❤️❤️ MAKWANDE!!"

Nota Baloyi shares his mother stole millions from him, Mzansi weighs in: "Did you open a case of theft"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that music exec Nota Baloyi shared on Twitter that he had a valid reason to commit suicide when his mother stole two million from him. He wrote:

"I had every “valid” reason to kill myself… I trusted my mother & she stole nearly 2 million rands from me. I survived that!"

One fan quickly reminded Nota that he previously said one million. In response, Nota clarified and said:

"You’re lying like you even have a 10th of that but it’s cool… Quote those tweets. It’s R1,8 million to be more precise. Are you happy now? Now go choke on your spit!"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News