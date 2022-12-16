Controversial music executive Nota Boloyi left people talking on social media after revealing that his mother stole millions from him

Taking to Twitter, Nota said he trusted his mother and never thought she could still from her own son

Nota received mixed reactions in the comments section as many people thought he was being dramatic, while others sympathized with him

Nota Baloyi shares that his mother stole millions from him. Image: @lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Music exec Nota Baloyi shared on Twitter that he had a valid reason to commit suicide when his mother stole two million from him. He wrote:

"I had every “valid” reason to kill myself… I trusted my mother & she stole nearly 2 million rands from me. I survived that!"

One fan quickly reminded Nota that he previously said one million. In response, Nota clarified and said:

"You’re lying like you even have a 10th of that but it’s cool… Quote those tweets. It’s R1,8 million to be more precise. Are you happy now? Now go choke on your spit!"

Other people also took to the comments section to react. @Shavul_Soweto said:

"Go to podcastandchill and tell your story."

@Clemy_123456789 commented:

"So what Nota? We are not the same, we don't handle hardships and obstacles the same. You want people to applaud you for that?"

@Lwazi1818 wrote:

"Did you open a case of theft .... but again you could manage yours by the age of 4 why did you need your mother...but I believe you."

@Motsepe_rems said:

"2m on the dot…Mara she was taking R50 this week, R500 the following week, buy airtime ya R75... And so forth?"

@Gost_them:

"Soon we will understand why Nota is so angry. Skipa Amafiles."

Source: Briefly News