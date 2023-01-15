SA media personality Tshepi Vungla and her man JR Bogopa are celebrating their second baby's first birthday

Tshepi Vundla recently poured her heart out in a post to mark her baby girl's first birthday.

Source: Instagram

The star who shares the sweet girl with Idols SA host JR Bogopa shared a picture from the delivery room and a lengthy caption.

Tshepi Vundla celebrates her daughter's birthday

ZAlebs reported that the mother of two headed to her Instagram page to celebrate her baby girl's trip around the sun. She shared the special meaning behind her names, Liyema Leru. She wrote:

"I gave you the name Liyema (The home is standing) as I felt you were going to complete our family unit. Papa gave you the name Leru (Cloud), he wanted something different & unique & that is exactly what you are my Princess."

Tshepi Vundla's friends and colleagues help her celebrate Liyema's birthday

As expected, Tshepi Vundla's timeline was awash with sweet tributes from her fans and fellow celebrities. Stars like Ayanda Thabethe, the Major League DJz and actress Zenande Mfenyana reacted to the post.

@ayandathabethe_wrote:

"Happiest birthday little angel ❤️"

@znombona said:

"❤️❤️❤️ Happy Birthday princess ❤️❤️ Usebenzile mommy."

@zenandemfenyana added:

"Happy 1st Birthday beautiful Liyema ❤️."

@majorleaguedjz commented:

"Congratulations love."

@precioustheplanner added:

"Happy 1st Birthday to your gorgeous YemYem "

@roxyburger said:

"Happy happy birthday baby girl ❤️."

@thandomfundisi wrote:

"Happy birthday to your beautiful daughter ."

The star also shared snaps from her daughter's birthday celebrations.

