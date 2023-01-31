TV and radio personality DJ Fresh revealed that he would be making his massive return to radio soon

The internationally renowned DJ was a guest host on the number-one podcast in South Africa, 'Podcast and Chill'

Fresh told the chillers that, while he expected to return to radio soon this year, he might return next year unless he can meet an agreement with the managers

DJ Fresh announced on that he is supposed to be back on the radio in April this year.

While he did not reveal the name of the radio station, the seasoned broadcaster said there are things that he is still working on that might hinder him from returning this year. The DJ also stated that he would not share many details about his new radio gig, adding:

"Maybe the management hasn't told their managers yet and now I'm putting it all out there."

DJ Fresh might only be back on the airwaves next year

Fresh said because he can see that April 2023 might be too early for him, he has accepted that he would return to radio next year.

He said he visited the option of working from home but concluded he could not launch a brand-new show remotely.

“You are building a team and starting a whole new thing. Let me just say hopefully next year.

