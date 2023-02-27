Zakes Bantwini is at war with record label Paradise Africa, which claims the singer owes them R2.4 million for breach of contract

Paradise Africa says Zakes signed a deal with Universal Music, which made them lose a lot of money to their competitor

In response to the serious allegations, the Grammy winner demanded that Paradise Africa pay all Osama royalties owed to him

Zakes Bantwini made headlines after being sued for R2.4 million by record label Paradise Africa, also known as PAD, for breach of contract.

Zakes Bantwini's Universal Music deal landed him in court after record label Paradise Africa claimed they lost R2.4 million.

ZAlebs reported that Paradise Africa took the Grammy winner to court after his record label, Mayoni Productions, betrayed them by signing a deal that granted their competitor, Universal Music, exclusive rights to exploit his albums until 2026. PAD previously held the exclusive rights and claimed it lost R2.4 million after Zakes signed a contract with Universal Music.

In response to PAD's allegations, Zakes admitted that he did enter into a sales and marketing agreement with Universal Music on October 27, 2016, but claimed that it wasn't a breach of contract.

Zakes Bantwini accuses Paradise Africa of not paying Osama royalties

The singer reportedly retaliated to Paradise Africa's accusations by demanding that they pay all that is due to him. The South African reported that PAD owes Zakes Bantwini royalties from August 2021.

Apparently, PAD also made a lot of money when they released the Osama remix with Pete Tong and Paul Rogers without Zakes' approval.

The Bayethe hitmaker demanded that PAD withdraw the remix from commercial platforms as it breached the contract they both signed. However, it seemed like PAD hasn't taken it down, as Sunday World reported that legal documents from Zakes directed at the record label read:

“To date, the plaintiff remains in breach of the agreement in so far as it has failed and or neglected and or refused to provide a statement to defendant of royalties due by it to the defendant and or to pay the amounts due and owing to the defendant in accordance with clause 8 of the agreement."

