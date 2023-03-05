Minnie Dlamini is coming clean about not owning a club she endorsed on her pages a few months ago

The star inspired her fans when she revealed that she had started a new business venture and was ready to promote fellow stars in the showbiz industry

Minnie Dlamini recently revealed that she does not own the club following rumours that she had lied to her fans about owning the business

South African television presenter and media personality Minnie Dlamini has revealed that she is not the real owner of a lush nightclub, The Mansion situated in Centurion near Pretoria months after announcing its launch.

Minnie Dlamini has responded to reports that she owns a club in Pretoria. Image: @minniedlamini.

Source: Instagram

Social media users were made to believe Minnie Dlamini co-owned the establishment following her social media posts five months ago.

Minnie Dlamini denies owning The Mansion nightclub months after hinting she co-owned the establishment

According to City Press, social media users accused Minnie Dlamini of lying about owning the establishment just to get traffic to The Mansion club.

Speaking to the publication, the mother-of-one cleared the air on the matter. She admitted that she didn't own the establishment. She said:

"No, I’m not the owner."

Minnie Dlamini's post announcing The Mansion club launch

The star took to her Instagram page a few months ago to suggest that she had started the business venture. The official launch also made some headlines as the who's who of the showbiz industry stepped out. Minnie wrote:

"Spring is the season of rebirth, so I saw it only fitting that I introduce you to my latest business venture @themansionsa

After a few years of turmoil in the industry because of the lockdown, I want the space to be a place where we put money in the pockets of our artists by booking incredible DJs and performers and celebrating the best of our incredible entertainment industry. It’s all about the vibes at the Mansion

Thank you to everyone who made the launch event a success. My partners & team have for the past few months working on the project. S/O to my fabulous guests in attendance and all the DJs who carried us through the evening. Here’s to more nights to remember at The Mansion. #MinnieXMansion."

