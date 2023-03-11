Blood & Water actress Natasha Thahane has finally responded to social media users commenting on her weight loss

The star has been under scrutiny after welcoming her first baby with soccer star Thembinkosi Lorch

Natasha took to her Instagram stories to share a saucy snap rocking a swimsuit and warned her followers to stop commenting about her weight loss

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Natasha Thahane is no longer entertaining comments about how much weight she has lost after welcoming her baby.

Natasha Thahane has finally responded to nasty comments about her weight loss. Image: @natasha_thahane.

Source: Instagram

The actress has been trying to keep a low profile on social media since welcoming her baby last year. Social media users have been sniffing around for some information but the star and her alleged husband Thembinkosi Lorch are not entertaining rumourmongers.

Natasha Thahane finally responds to comments about her weight loss

Anyone who follows Natasha Thahane can tell the actress lost a significant amount of weight after welcoming her baby. The rumour mill has been spinning with many social media users coming up with different theories about the reasons behind her dramatic weight loss.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Blood & Water actress first made a social media appearance when she was promoting the Netflix blockbuster. Although peeps like her snap-back body, others said she had become "thin". Others attributed the actress' change to the stress associated with being newly married.

According to ZAlebs, Natasha finally commented on her weight loss. Taking to her Instagram stories, the stunner shared a sizzling hot picture rocking a saucy two-piece swimsuit. She then warned her followers from commenting about her weight.

She attributed her weight loss to breastfeeding and promised she will gain her weight back soon. She wrote:

"Ya'll really need to stop commenting nge weight yami! I am BREASTFEEDING!!! I will gain my weight back eventually."

Blood & Water star Natasha Thahane flaunts tiny waist in video months after giving birth, SA salivates: "Hottest mom"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Natasha Thanane has been serving hot mom content on social media.

According to The Citizen, the Blood & Water actress gave birth to her first baby in May 2022, but her social media accounts are flooded with snaps and clips showing off her snatched body.

Thahane recently shared a video on Instagram of herself showing skin while dancing to Nigerian artist Davido's song Gobe. To say the actress looked breathtaking would be an understatement, as she looked smoking hot while flaunting her tiny waist.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News