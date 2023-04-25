Prime Video South Africa announced that Trevor Noah will host the SA version of the popular LOL: Last One Laughing

The show will give 10 upcoming comedians a chance to showcase their talent while competing for R1 million that will go to charity

LOL: Last One Laughing has been adapted in more than 20 other countries and the concept originated in Japan

Trevor Noah to host a SA comedy show for Prime Video. Image: Jeff Kravitz and Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

Former host of The Daily Show Trevor Noah has bagged a top local gig. The award-winning star will host a new comedy show named LOL: Last One Laughing.

The show, which will be Prime Video's first South African original, will see ten upcoming comedians competing for R1 million to donate to charity

According to Zalebs LOL: Last One Laughing series is part of Prime Video's franchise and it is produced in more than 20 countries including Australia and Germany.

LOL: Last One Laughing will be aired in 2024

Entertainment blogger Phil Mphela revealed that the show is scheduled to premiere in South Africa and globally early next year.

SA people are not happy that the R 1 million prize money will be given to charity and many said local entertainers are already struggling to make ends meet.

Trevor Noah's fans weigh in on new hosting gig

@politepal posted:

"The assumption is that the upcoming comedians are already rich if the R1M is going to charity."

@YayaRSA said:

"I hope the comedians on the show are getting paid."

@uKilla_K mentioned:

"Lol hawu charity? What do the comedians get Bona."

@NanSishange commented:

"Will it be South African comedians? If yes, why for charity? Most seem to have struggled to recover post Covid.☹️"

@MelittaMelc tweeted:

"This is wrong on so many levels. Who says they don't need the money? This notion of assuming celebrities are monied needs to come to an end."

@FixMyTweets asked:

"He left The Daily Show for this? Smh."

@lulushezi

"Sounds like an incredibly boring concept."

