Cardi B is officially off the hook after the charges laid against her by a concertgoer were dropped due to lack of evidence

The rapper recently caused a stir when she threw a microphone at a fan who had thrown her drink at her while performing

Videos making rounds on social media shows how the Grammy Award-winning rapper reacted after the incident in Las Vegas

Cardi B took a sigh of relief after the US police dropped the criminal battery charges that were laid against her by her fan.

The charges against Cardi B have been dropped due to insufficient evidence. Image: @iamcardib

Source: Instagram

US police drop charges against Cardi B

Rapper Cardi B was in trouble with the law following an incident that took place during one of her concerts. According to the BBC, the police confirmed that the charges were dropped due to insufficient evidence.

Per the publication, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the report in a statement shared with the media.

"After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney's Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence."

What happened during Cardi B's concert

For those who missed the video, the rapper was caught on video throwing a microphone at a fan who had thrown her drink at her.

The clip making rounds on social media captured the incident. The woman who was hit by the microphone later reported the case to the police and opened a case against the WAP rapper.

