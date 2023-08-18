Mimi Mahlasela has revealed that she is grateful for the chance she got to be on the popular telenovela Shaka iLembe

The actress who also plays Aggie on 7de Laan narrated how difficult it was for her to be in two different productions in two cities

She also said having to speak two different languages between the two sets was emotionally and mentally taxing

Nobuhle Mimi Mahlasela has opened up about how difficult it was to be able to juggle being on 7de Laan and Shaka iLembe at the same time.

Mimi Mahlasela chats about her time on Shaka iLembe

Popular South African actress Mimi Masahlela who was one of the cast members of Shaka iLembe has opened up about the opportunity. The star who is known for her role as Aggie on 7de Laan said she is grateful that she was a part of the stellar production.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Mimi said shooting Shaka iLembe and 7de Laan was taxing for her, not only because she had to be in two different cities, but because of the different languages on the set.

"It was taxing emotionally, mentally and physically because I was in two different cities. I'm here speaking Afrikaans and there speaking isiZulu, but I'm grateful. It was an amazing experience."

What role does Mimi Mahlasela play in Shaka iLembe?

Mimi Mahlasela is a household name in the South African television and entertainment industries. The star who has been on 7de Laan for 18 years aced her role on the historical series Shaka iLembe.

She played the role of Langeni Elder Aunt in the star-studded telenovela which aired every Sunday.

