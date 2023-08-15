Ward-winning South African Nobuhle Mimi Mahlasela is finally bowing out from the SABC 2 telenovela 7de Laan

The star who played the role of Aggie Ngwenya in the show for 18 years said her journey has been a memorable one

Speaking about the show coming to an end, Mimi said she was gutted because she joined when she was still new in the industry

Mimi Mahlasela has spoken out about 7de Laan coming to an end after so many years. The actress who has been part of the cast for 18 years said she was sad to see the telenovela being cancelled.

Mimi Mahlasela has opened up about her notable moments from her time on '7de Laan'. Image: @nobuhle1

Source: Instagram

Mimi Mahlasela chats about 7de Laan finally coming to an end

South Africans on social media are complaining about 7de Laan coming to an end after over two decades of being on our screens. Speaking about the show which she regards as her home coming to an end, Mimi Mahlasela said she was sad.

The talented actress who played Aggie Ngwenya said she joined the soapie when she was still a "baby" and coming from college. Mimi also said she was grateful to the cast and crew for the time they had together.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, she said she is looking forward to more acting roles because she cannot see herself doing anything else other than acting.

"I'm also excited to see what's to come because acting is my first love. I don't see myself doing anything else but acting, so it shall be done."

Mimi Mahlasela talks about her most notable moments

For someone who has been on the show for close to two decades, Mimi surely has a long list of notable moments from her time on 7de Laan.

Speaking recently, the star said some of her notable moments include the Mampoor storyline where they were brewing illegal alcohol, the recent storyline that earned her a Royalty Soapie Awards nomination where her character was molested and got pregnant, but she had to get rid of the pregnancy.

7de Laan announces Gqeberha meet and greet: "Get ready for an unforgettable experience"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that 7de Laan stars are giving their fans one last roadshow before closing the curtain on the show. The popular SABC 2 soapie has been charting Twitter trends and making headlines following the announcement that the soapie is being cancelled after 23 years.

7de Laan viewers are doing whatever it takes to save the show from being canned. There's even a petition to stop the SABC 2 soapie from getting cancelled. Meanwhile, the show's stars are preparing for the worst. They have been going around the provinces bidding farewell to their devoured fans.

