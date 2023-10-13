Former The Wife actor Linda Majola has gotten candid about growing up as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community

They say all they wanted to do was to be in the arts but never felt at home with either boys or girls

Celebrating being queer in South Africa, they paid homage to their sister, who helped them find themselves

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Actor Linda Majola has opened up about their childhood and being queer in South Africa. Images: @lindah_majola

Source: Instagram

Content creator and actor Linda Majola celebrated their Pride Month by opening up about their journey as a queer person growing up outside the LGBTQIA+ community.

Linda Majola reflects on their childhood as a queer person

They told TshisaLIVE that they have always been drawn to creative arts and wanted to sing, dance and act while growing up. Remembering the biggest challenge, they said:

“Growing up as a queer child I had many moments of loneliness. I felt like the ugly duckling or the odd one out. Boys didn’t understand me, girls understood me but still never welcomed me in fully."

Linda Majola celebrates Pride Month by accepting who they are

They said their sister played a pivotal role in becoming full circle about whom they are giving a special shoutout to her.

They admitted that the queer community has come a long since the first Pride march in 1990, but there is a lot of work that still needs to be done to and by the community.

Reflecting on where they started compared to where they are now, they said:

“Thank you to everyone who supported me, but also want to thank everyone who unnecessarily used derogatory words towards me, because lucky for me, you didn’t break me but gave me a better excuse to fight harder for what I believe in and most importantly my identity.”

Zola Mhlongo gives herself praise on Women's Day with powerful video

In more entertainment stories on Briefly News, actress and Prince Kaybee's baby mama, Zola Mhlongo, posted a powerful video on Women's Day calling herself "the storm".

The affirmation came in as Prince Kaybee was attached in a scandal where influencer Cyan Boujee accused him of leaking a tape of their sneaky link.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News