Shimza has announced that he will be hosting Shimza Global Radio. Image: @shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

Talented radio personality DJ Shimza is expanding on his talent. The DJ will be hosting a radio show called Shimza Global Radio.

Shimza has a new radio show

Taking to X, the DJ shared that this is something that is outside his comfort zone, but he is doing it in an effort to promote Afrohouse and Afrrotech genres that are popular in the South African music scene.

Shimza Global Radio will air weekly on Soundcloud, and Shimza will have guest mixes on the show.

"Another platform to promote and to grow the culture! Every week, this year I’m stepping out of my comfort zone and hosting a radio show that will be showcasing Afrohouse and Afrotech. Once a month, I will also be having guest mixes on the show! Let gooo!!!"

Mzansi excited about this show

Safe to say that many people are pretty excited about this show. Here are some of the comments.

@dauohdoi481:

"Yes, sounds exciting."

@greenjora

"I'd love to feature my mix on your radio show. I am a big fan. I am a DJ/producer residing in Odesa, Ukraine. I have been spreading the culture over here, playing Afro and Afro tech. Bless up king."

@mulalo263

"How's that stepping out of your comfort zone, you going to make more gwap nje."

@Milli_OnlyLady:

"Wow super awesome."

@Doritos_dj:

"Soundcloud is huge in Europe. Dope step. Hope to be one of the guest djs as we push the culture in SA, Germany and Beyond!"

Source: Briefly News