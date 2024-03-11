John Cena recently took to the Oscars stage completely naked

The professional wrestler stunned fans and viewers when he walked on stage with nothing but an announcement card to cover up

Peeps questioned Cena's choice of undress, with some wondering about the extent some Hollywood stars go for some views

John Cena presented an award naked at the Oscars. Images: Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb, Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Not John Cena going into public in his birthday suit, chile! The seasoned wrestler/ actor gave viewers a show when he presented an award at the Oscars completely naked, covered in nothing but the announcement card. Perhaps he thought they wouldn't see him?

John Cena strips for Oscars stage

In the early 2000s, kids who watched WWE idolised wrestlers like John Cena for his cool demeanour and innate ability to rough somebody up.

The man donned t-shirts and bedroom posters of young fans, someone you never wanted to mess with, Mr "You can't see me."

So it was a massive shock to many when the professional wrestler attended the Oscars wearing not a designer suit but his birthday suit.

In a Twitter (X) post by SumitHansd, Cena can be seen side-walking onto the stage, covering his front with a "Congratulations" announcement card. Well, at least he remembered his watch and Birkenstocks, right?

Netizens weigh in on John Cena's Oscars appearance

As you can imagine, fans and viewers were stunned by Cena's appearance, even more than that time he wore a mini skirt and heels. Oh, Hollywood, what are we going to do with you?

DomTigzAJ argued:

"So, Will slaps someone and it’s a ban, but John Cena naked on prime-time TV with kids watching is ok?"

StilesDc77 wasn't impressed:

"This is really embarrassing."

mariaslays143 joked:

"It's okay because we can't see him!"

__incognito69 posted:

"Maybe he thought 'No one can see me.'"

Richardherold32 was stunned:

"Things the Oscars do to get viewership."

Jojodottt wrote:

"They’ve got John Cena but naked on live TV."

