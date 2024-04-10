Actress Ntando Duma made her third court appearance regarding the case between her and her neighbour

In December 2023, Ntando Duma and her friend got into a spat with her neighbour over kids playing in their complex parking lot

This was the Shaka iLembe star's third court appearance after she missed the second one due to being sick

Ntando Duma and her neighbour made their way to the Randburg Magistrates Court over their verbal altercation, which took place at their complex in December.

Ntando Duma and her neighbour returned to court over their scuffle in December. Image: @dumantando

Ntando Duma arrives with 2 bodyguards

Actress Ntando Duma made a dramatic third court appearance after she and her neighbour opened cases against each other. The Shaka iLembe star missed her second court date, which was on 30 January 2024, due to being sick.

However, the magistrate still requires Duma to prove that she was indeed sick. The case was once again postponed to June to allow further investigations to take place.

According to ZiMoja, the star arrived with two buff bodyguards, but they were not allowed to enter the family court. A source told the publication that it was a bit 'presumptuous' for Ntando Duma to do that since it was her neighbour who was granted a protection order against her.

Video of altercation surfaces online

In December 2023, Ntando Duma and her friend got into a verbal scuffle with her neighbour. The neighbour apparently almost knocked the kids playing in the parking lot as they were unsupervised.

The publication reported that one of the kids playing in their complex's parking lot was the actress's child, Sbahle Mzizi, and she told her mother what the man said to them.

An angered Duma and her friend confronted the neighbour, and all hell broke loose. In the video, however, Ntando maintains her cool while the friend is cussing and shouting at the man.

Watch the video shared on X by blogger @ZimojaL.

Mzansi swoons over Ntando Duma and daughter Sbahle Mzizi

In a previous report from Briefly News, fans were amazed by Ntando Duma's mothering skills.

The actress posted a video with her daughter Sbahle, and netizens were gushing at how well she was being raised. Fans praised Ntando for being a fantastic mom and raising a well-educated young lady.

