Social media dancing sensation Skomota was booked to perform at a wedding in Limpopo recently

A video of Ngwana Sesi dancing with the bride and the groom trended online as he looked bubbly and energetic

Skomota recently made headlines for acting in a weird manner at another wedding and also refusing to perform at another

Skomota was booked to perform at a wedding in Limpopo. Image: @snl, @skomota

Internet sensation Skomota, AKA Ngwana Sesi, entertained attendees at a local wedding.

Skomota turns up the heat on the dance floor

The wedding ceremony took place in Limpopo. A viral video clip of Ngwana Sesi dancing with the bride and the groom depicted him as jovial and happy to be there.

The Instagram video was posted by Skomota's manager, Moruti Dikoti, and reshared by Instagram user @mukotwkwa_jnr.

The dancer recently made headlines for acting weirdly at another wedding and refusing to perform at another.

Mzansi finds humour in Skomota's latest video

On X, Skomota was seen behind the scenes checking the sound at the same wedding as the guests performed a step. @Zikamnyamane captioned the video, "Skomota checking if the speakers are well positioned."

Mzansi pokes fun at Skomota.

@TheOnlyDlame joked:

"I blame Kabza for this."

@kwenkosi said:

"Honestly wanted there to the chaos here."

@Kgapola said:

"He is checking to see why the bluetooth was not connected."

@Iam_LucTheDon laughed:

"Is he seriously giving a kiss to the bride?"

@Rice29980251 joked:

"He is gonna kiss someone's bride one of these days at a wedding."

@bokmoso said:

"He is a master of all! He has majored in many things."

@ClydeMB06 added:

"Wrong caption…He’s waiting for the crew to do his dance (Skomota dance challenge)"

