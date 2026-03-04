Former Gomora actress Leera Mthethwa spoke about a shocking incident she experienced while going on a run

The star made a video detailing the horrific experience of almost getting robbed at gunpoint by a group of thieves

Leera Mthethwa received immense support on Instagram from her supporters, with some offering advice to others

Leera Mthethwa spoke about a horrific ordeal of almost getting robbed by three thieves. Image: Leeramthethwa

Source: Instagram

South African actress Leera Mthethwa was almost a victim of a terrible crime while taking one of her regular runs.

The former Gomora actress detailed a harrowing experience of almost getting mugged at gunpoint by three thieves who cosplayed as e-hailing drivers.

Leera Mthethwa on almost getting mugged

On Tuesday, 3 March 2026, Mthethwa made a video where she was still visibly shocked, explaining that she had decided to run 500m more to complete her 7km run. However, three young men who were riding in a Toyota Corolla tried to jump her and steal her belongings while in possession of a weapon.

She encouraged her followers to stay safe and be vigilant:

"Beloveds. Thank you all sooo much for the comforting words. I genuinely appreciate it. I didn’t expect the trauma to be this heavy… now I have to heal from something I didn’t even sign up for. I’m about to go for a walk (with no gadgets) in an attempt to take my power back and regulate my nervous system. Baby steps. Please be safe."

Mzansi responds to Leera's video

Many of her fans were shocked, and they encouraged her to follow the best practices when going for a run.

nobuhle1 was angry:

"Yoh 🤬 askies 💔 I’m sorry you had to experience such."

nickmogale32 advised:

"As runners I always tell them leave your phone, smart watch and fancy stuff at home...nd enjoy your run and be aware of your surroundings...Be careful neh, we love you sana."

jessey_lola

"Unfortunately, that’s the biggest risk running in SA. I’m so sorry, it ruins everything. I’m glad you’re ok, so sorry you went through this."

pheladi_pm_ was shocked:

"One of my biggest fears. I wanted to start running by myself, but the thought of this has always stopped me. Shuuu, I am very sorry, I can't imagine the trauma."

just_mangwanya recounted her experience:

"This happened to me, and they got me. I’ve had a gym membership since! I am unable to run outside due to that trauma. Please pray before you leave the house."

zenzelenhle was angry:

"Surely it's a Toyota Etios, they used them mostly to do shameful things in our communities pretending to be Uber/Bolt cars."

Leera Mthethwa spoke about getting mugged. Image: Leeramthethwa

Source: Twitter

zinzi_n_ expressed heartache:

"Oh my Leerment. Siyabonga, that you are safe. This is heartbreaking, so sorry."

nickmogale32 advised:

"When you're running with AirPods, you are in your own zone. You can't hear anything. A car can bump you easily from behind. So leave all those gadgets at home. By now, you know your distance and time akere...so just enjoy your run WITHOUT GADGETS."

thonekam said:

"Askies Sthandwa, as long as you are safe."

temp2711 comforted Leera:

"The fact that you want to cry not only for yourself but for them, too, is alarming and heartbreaking. Unfortunately, our current government will see this and still not do anything about it."

Leera reacts to Shoprite prices

In a previous report from Briefly News, Leera Mthethwa was one of the celebrities who reacted to Shoprite's prices.

Mthethwa shared on her social media that she's a fan of Shoprite's low prices because the retailer makes sure everyone is fed. South Africans took to her social media post on Tuesday, 9 September 2025, to share their views.

Source: Briefly News