ZuluBoy responded to criticism after his cover of Hugh Masekela's Chileshe sparked debate online

The musician defended the song's message, saying artists should bring people together during difficult times

Social media users were divided, with some praising his stance while others questioned the song's message

ZuluBoy responded to backlash. Image: ZuluBoy

Source: Instagram

South African musician and activist ZuluBoy has responded to criticism he received after a video of him singing Hugh Masekela's Chileshe went viral.

The rapper found himself at the centre of an online debate as the video sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some South Africans questioning the song's message amid ongoing discussions about illegal immigration, unemployment and social challenges facing the country.

ZuluBoy breaks silence on Hugh Masekela cover backlash

In an exclusive interview with Tshisa Live, ZuluBoy made it clear that he had no intention of provoking controversy. Instead, he said he was paying tribute to one of South Africa's greatest musical legends and the values that many struggle-era artists stood for.

According to ZuluBoy, he performed the song to pay tribute to Hugh Masekela and the ideals embraced by many legendary South African musicians. He said artists such as Masekela, Abdullah Ibrahim and Miriam Makeba helped showcase South Africa to the world, adding that many of those criticising him today had once celebrated the same music and its message.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind his performance, ZuluBoy said witnessing the March and March protests from abroad made him think about struggle-era icons like Jonas Gwangwa and Miriam Makeba. The rapper added that hearing Hugh Masekela's Chileshe on the radio reminded him of the June 16 generation, whose courage and sacrifices helped shape South Africa's path to freedom.

Why the rapper believes music should unite South Africans

TshisaLive also reported that ZuluBoy said artists have a responsibility to help unite people during times of division, arguing that music should be used to bridge differences rather than deepen them.

He reiterated that his focus remains on creating music that reflects his values and contributes positively to society. The rapper argued that South Africans should be able to engage in difficult conversations without resorting to hostility or personal attacks.

Social media divided over message behind "Chileshe"

Social media divided over "Chileshe's" message. Image: ZuluBoy

Source: Instagram

Some social media users questioned whether calls for African unity resonate with ordinary South Africans who are struggling with issues such as unemployment, crime and economic hardship. Their comments highlighted the growing tensions surrounding discussions about illegal migration and national identity.

@thabiso_lefoka commented:

"It's nice to singing while in the USA with proper papers living your best life and we're here dealing the real stuff here."

@kamohelo_molooi said:

"While your sisters are turned into prostitutes and your kids into drug zombies. How nice! Màretao!!!"

@mntungwa_dineo expressed:

"You still have time to delete this. You live in the USA. We are here with illegal foreigners who are disrespecting us in our own country. The unemployment rate is at its highest because companies employ them over SA citizens"

Through one of its translated verses, the song reminds listeners that those regarded as foreigners are people too, a message that appears to have sparked differing interpretations among listeners in the current social climate.

See more drama in the post below:

ZuluBoy's lyric critique left Mzansi entertained

Recently, Briefly News reported that ZuluBoy amused Mzansi after he jokingly questioned a lyric from Sjava and Big Zulu’s hit song Umbayimbayi. The rapper playfully raised doubts about the meaning of part of the track, which quickly sparked a wave of reactions from fans online.

Source: Briefly News