Dr Musa Mthombeni celebrated a proud family moment after his father completed the Comrades Marathon

Another veteran musician took to social media to share that they had set a personal best at the Comrades Marathon

The men's winner, George Kusche's wife, shared how he prepared for the 2026 Comrades Marathon

Dr Musa Mthombeni shared a proud moment as his father completed the Comrades Marathon. Image: drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

Dr Musa Mthombeni is celebrating a family member’s Comrades Marathon moment. The 2026 Comrades Marathon took place on Sunday, 14 June, with runners pushing through the gruelling route between Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

George Kusche won the men’s race in record time, while Gerda Steyn claimed her fifth women’s title. The Comrades Marathon also produced some unforgettable moments, such as George Kusche’s messy finish.

Musa Mthombeni salutes dad after Comrades Marathon

Away from the professional athletes, several emotional personal stories captured attention during the glamorous event. On Sunday, Dr Musa Mthombeni took to his official Instagram account to celebrate his father finishing the Comrades Marathon. He suggested that the 50th Comrades Marathon was his dad’s last event. The post was captioned:

“Please congratulate Ta Phil, he finished the Comrades Marathon today! My dad has been a runner all my life, and I still don’t understand why anyone would wake at 3 a.m. to go running in the streets, but today he ran the streets! Congrats Ta Phil. Welcome to retirement, my king! My Shayla Nkosi yam🖤”

Dr Musa Mthombeni shared photos of his father during and after the race.

See the post below:

SA reacts after Musa Mthombeni's dad completes Comrades

In the comments, Musa Mthombeni’s wife, Liesl Laurie, beamed at her father-in-law’s Comrades achievement.

Here are some of the comments:

liesllaurie said:

“Aww, this is perfection. We are beaming!”

reotshepile_s applauded:

“Your family is filled with overachievers👏👏love it.”

hapimahemane shared:

“It's so nice seeing parents having dreams and actually going out and working towards achieving them. Big ups!”

tshiafhula_angel remarked:

“Some people count birthdays; he counted finish lines. His last came at 65🫡🔥”

sboshgal predicted:

“He won't stop, just a warning, he will want a back-to-back medal😂😂congratulations to him.”

naseyama2.0 commented:

“And until you wake up at 3 am to go chase umoya like Ta Phil, you definitely won't understand Musa😅”

gladness_moila replied:

“Ncooooh🙌🔥congratulations TaPhil👏. You are indeed the chosen one, looking all things young and energetic. You are blessed, TaPhil.”

Dotcom celebrated a personal Comrades Marathon moment. Image: dotcom_sa

Source: Instagram

DotCom celebrates Comrades Marathon moment

Dr Musa Mthombeni isn't the only high-profile South African who celebrated a Comrades Marathon moment.

Veteran rapper DotCom shared that he managed to set a personal best of 7 hours 51 minutes. He also shared a video showing himself before, during and after the race. The post was captioned:

"Comrades Marathon 2026 Up Run was conquered 💪🏽 iDyan Yase Ntsane finished in 7h51min, which is my PB and an hour drop from last year's time."

George Kusche's wife reveals what it took to win the Comrades Marathon

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that George Kusche's wife, Elizabeth Kusche, revealed how her husband prepared before the 2026 Comrades Marathon.

The revelation was made after Elizabeth shared an emotional tribute after the runner claimed a record-breaking victory at the 2026 Comrades Marathon.

Source: Briefly News