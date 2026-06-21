Mel Viljoen shared a heartfelt video montage showcasing Peet's private life amidst ongoing legal troubles

Peet Viljoen faces 400 charges, with his bail application hearing set for Friday, 26 June 2026

A resurfaced video revealed the incarcerated reality TV star's past racist remarks, impacting public sympathy

Mel Viljoen posted a personal video of Peet Viljoen. Image: peetviljoen

Source: Instagram

Mel Viljoen has shared a personal video montage showing a softer, more private side of her husband, Peet Viljoen, as he remains behind bars awaiting his next court appearance. Peet Viljoen is currently in custody at Kgosi Mampuru prison and is expected to appear in court on Friday, 26 June 2026, for his bail application.

Pet Viljoen, who faces a staggering 400 charges linked to fraud and other serious offences, was arrested on Tuesday, 16 June 2026, at OR Tambo International Airport following his arrival from the United States, where he was deported upon his request, after being arrested for allegedly flaunting the country’s immigration laws. As South Africans weighed in on Peet Viljoen’s arrest, his wife broke her silence, sharing a video of his unknown side.

Mel Viljoen shares rare glimpse into Peet Viljoen’s life

Taking to her official Instagram account on Friday, 19 June 2026, Mel Viljoen shared a video montage of her husband. She shared the video with a caption praising her husband. The post was captioned:

“The side of Peet Viljoen that no one ever sees, but me. A heart of Gold. The spirit of a lion, a gentle giant!”

The video shows a series of personal moments between the couple, including relaxed conversations and scenes that present him as deeply religious. She presented him as a God-loving husband. The post was captioned:

“The side of Peet no one sees but me: laughing, talking about Jesus, teaching coffee, relaxing, enjoying the view. Talking to strangers about God.”

In one clip, Peet Viljoen discussed his Christian beliefs, and in another, he prayed with strangers.

Watch the video below:

Mel Viljoen defends her husband

In another Instagram post, Mel Viljoen defended her husband against the charges. She shared:

“My heart is shattered! I know Peet; he is innocent in this case. After 16 years, the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] found nothing. Why now? Why, when we thought this case was over that they do this to him?

She also alleged that Peet Viljoen was arrested by a corrupt police syndicate, outlined by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. She even went so far as to name-drop high-ranking officials, including Deputy National Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya. The post was captioned:

“In my opinion: my husband was arrested by the syndicate as General Mkhwanazi explained in his appearance. My husband exposed the land scam 16 years ago, now he is targeted for the same case!”

Watch the video below:

Video of Peet Viljoen making racist remark resurfaces

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Peet Viljoen's past remarks came back to haunt him, and people are feeling less sympathetic towards him.

In a resurfaced video, Peet Viljoen was heard making racist remarks about black South Africans and other non-whites.

Source: Briefly News