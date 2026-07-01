South African fans repeatedly flooded the US creator’s DMs and comment sections, pushing Priddy Ugly’s na

The creator said DUST DLX quickly became a “no skips” project that he kept replaying for days

He praised Priddy Ugly’s lyrical delivery as raw, honest, and authentic, saying it deserves far more global recognition.

Fans’ recommendations lead US creator to Priddy Ugly. Image: Priddy Ugly

Source: Instagram

A US content creator has sparked widespread online attention after publicly praising South African rapper Priddy Ugly, following repeated recommendations from South African fans who flooded his DMs urging him to listen to the artist’s music. In a reaction video, the creator revealed that Priddy Ugly’s name kept appearing whenever he asked audiences to name standout South African artists or compile their personal top five. Eventually, curiosity got the better of him, leading him to dive into the rapper’s project DUST DLX.

South African fans push Priddy Ugly global

What started as a casual listen quickly turned into a deep obsession. The creator @djangodegree admitted he initially explored other tracks and playlists, but kept finding himself returning to Priddy Ugly’s album. He described the experience as a no skips project, saying he had been stuck on it for two days, repeatedly replaying the songs with what he called a stank face reaction from pure enjoyment.

One of the strongest impressions he shared was how intentional the album’s intros feel. He noted that South African artists, and Priddy Ugly in particular, seem to put significant effort into setting the tone of their tracks from the very beginning. According to him, it creates an immersive experience that pulls listeners in immediately and holds their attention throughout.

Dust DLX becomes no-skip obsession

DUST DLX receives positive reaction from international listener. Image: Priddy Ugly

Source: Instagram

As he continued reacting, the creator also reflected on the lyrical depth in Priddy Ugly’s music. While admitting that some of the vernacular went over his head at first, he explained that he often looked up meanings to better understand the context. This process, he said, only deepened his appreciation for the storytelling and authenticity behind the bars. He further highlighted that Priddy Ugly

“hasn’t told a lie yet,”

emphasizing how grounded and real the rapper’s delivery feels. The American creator encouraged other international hip-hop fans to pay attention to South African rap beyond surface-level exposure.

American creator praises raw lyrical authenticity

The reaction ended on a high note as he played Falling from the album, allowing the track to close out his experience on a reflective and emotional tone. The moment has since resonated with fans online, especially South Africans who saw it as another sign of growing international recognition for the country’s hip-hop scene. For many, it wasn’t just a reaction video, but a cultural exchange that highlighted how powerful word-of-mouth and global connectivity can be in spotlighting local artists.

@adffrntone commented:

"He's fire 🔥🔥"

@theofficial.ona_ reacted:

"Touchline guys yhoo😭"

@dexterOnline_ also reacted:

"so disrespectful is my favorite😩🙏!"

@telescopemakhanya said:

"1 of the realest 🔥🔥"

See the full reaction video in the Instagram post below:

Fans defend Priddy Ugly amid criticism

Priddy Ugly trended after a social media user criticised his rap skills, claiming his verse lacked proper rhyme. The comment sparked debate, with fans quickly defending him and arguing that his artistry is often misunderstood. Supporters praised his creativity and lyrical approach, saying his style doesn’t always follow conventional rap patterns. His wife, Bontle Modiselle, was also mentioned as fans recalled her strong public support for his work. The discussion grew into a wider conversation about how SA hip-hop artists are judged, with many rallying behind Priddy Ugly.

Source: Briefly News