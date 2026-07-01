Lady Du announced her entry into the logistics industry after purchasing a new Scania truck and thanked supporters for helping her reach the milestone

The Amapiano star continues expanding her business empire, proving she's focused on building long-term wealth beyond music.

Fans flooded Lady Du's comments with congratulatory messages, praising her ambition, business mindset and determination to inspire others.

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Lady Du steps into logistics with her new truck investment. Image: Lady Du

Source: Instagram

South African musician and entrepreneur Lady Du is celebrating another major business milestone after disclosing that she has bought a truck, adding logistics to her growing list of ventures. The star proudly shared photos of her new Scania truck on social media, explaining that while she already owns several cars, she wanted to make her mark in the logistics industry. Her announcement was met with praise from fans, who applauded her entrepreneurial spirit and determination to diversify her income beyond music.

Lady Du ventures into booming logistics business

Lady Du took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her followers, posing proudly in front of her newly purchased truck. In her caption, she highlighted that she hopes someone will open space for her in the logistics industry now that she has officially entered the sector.

She also made it clear that the purchase was made without relying on bank financing, joking that she only had to pay booking fees. The musician thanked everyone who has supported her throughout her journey, expressing gratitude for the opportunities that have allowed her to continue expanding her business portfolio. The post quickly attracted thousands of likes and comments from supporters who congratulated her on yet another impressive investment.

Singer continues building wealth beyond the entertainment industry

Lady Du has never hidden her passion for business. Over the years, she has repeatedly encouraged artists to invest outside of the entertainment industry and create multiple streams of income.

Her latest investment into logistics reflects a growing trend among celebrities who are using their earnings to build sustainable businesses that can continue generating income beyond their music careers. Fans praised her for leading by example, saying she continues to inspire others to think beyond fame and invest in assets that can create lasting wealth.

Supporters celebrate another inspiring entrepreneurial milestone proudly

Fans celebrate Lady Du’s bold business expansion beyond music. Image: Lady Du

Source: Instagram

Social media users flooded Lady Du's comment section with congratulatory messages after seeing her latest achievement. Many described her as hardworking, ambitious and fearless, while others admired her willingness to explore industries that are traditionally dominated by men.

For many fans, Lady Du's truck purchase represents more than just buying another vehicle. It symbolises growth, smart financial planning and the importance of taking calculated risks to secure a brighter future.

@zanelepotelwa commented:

"Big Girl Moves 🔥🔥 Love it 🥰👑🔥"

@nhlanhla_mafu said:

"Congratulations pumpkin ❤️"

@djy_jaivane_sa added:

"Congratulations Skeem❤️🙌🔥🍾"

@anele_zondo also added:

"Big vision 🙌"

See more congratulatory comments in the Instagram post below:

Lady Du expands empire with ambitious wine venture

Recently Briefly News reported that Lady Du has announced her latest business venture, sharing that she is launching a self-funded wine brand called Sip of Piano. The amapiano star shared that the wine is still in production but said she believes in acting on her dreams instead of waiting for the perfect moment, declaring,

"I dream, I execute and launch."

Fans praised her entrepreneurial spirit, with many applauding her for continuously expanding her business empire and expressing excitement to support the new brand once it becomes available.

Source: Briefly News