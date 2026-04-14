Lady Du was overwhelmed with emotions as she reflected on her father, DJ Choc's tragic passing

Taking to her social media page, the Amapiano sensation posted an emotional tribute to her dad and opened up about navigating the profound grief of his loss

Fans and peers flooded the comment section, offering warm condolences to the singer and her family

Lady Du pays tribute to her father on the anniversary of his death. Images: ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

Amapiano singer Lady Du is still reeling from the loss of her father, the legendary musician, Mbuyiselo Ngwenya, known to many as DJ Choc.

Saturday, 11 April 2026, marked a year since his tragic passing. Taking to her Instagram page, Lady Du honoured her father on the anniversary of his death with a tearful tribute, reflecting on the day her dad died, saying it felt like just yesterday.

"There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t think of you, Dad. The world kept moving, but a part of mine stood still the day you left. I still find myself wanting to call you, to hear your voice, to share the little things only you would understand."

The star inherited her love for music from her father, who was instrumental in shaping her career and nurturing her talent from a young age.

Growing up in a musical household, Lady Du often credited DJ Choc as her primary inspiration, making his absence all the more difficult to bear as she continues to dominate the Amapiano scene without him by her side.

In her post, she shared a throwback photo of the two together on a red carpet, showcasing the deep bond they shared.

Lady Du said her father, DJ Choc's death felt like it happened "just yesterday." Image: ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

Prior to this, she posted a photo of her custom-made wristwatch featuring her father's face, to always keep him close despite his absence.

"A reminder that time, which once felt like it took him away, can also be the very thing that keeps him close. Every glance at my wrist is a moment with him. Every second that passes feels shared.

"It’s my way of saying that he is still here in my thoughts, in my choices, in the rhythm of my days. I wear not just a watch, but a piece of my heart, a piece of his presence, ticking gently beside me."

The emotional anniversary sparked an outpouring of support from industry peers and fans alike, who gathered in the comment section with supportive messages.

As Lady Du continues her journey of healing, having also lost her brother nearly three years prior, the singer continues to show her resilience in the face of such a profound loss.

See Lady Du's tribute post below.

Supporters send love to Lady Du

Lady Du's post garnered hundreds of supportive messages from fans and peers. Read some of their comments below.

Former Big Brother Mzansi star Ashley Ogle said:

"Sending you love and prayers."

Seasoned broadcaster Tbo Touch comforted Lady Du:

"He’s very proud of you."

Veteran actress Sophie Ndaba wrote:

"Sending love and hugs."

khanya_greens said:

"Still devastating, and it never gets better. Thinking of you, Shlobo, and I’m so proud of you."

Inno Morolong mourns her mother's death

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Inno Morolong's emotional tribute to her late mother.

The reality TV star penned a touching post, reflecting on her mom's life and struggles, and thanked her for being a great role model to her.

Source: Briefly News