Danya Devs responded after Da L.E.S questioned whether he should still be considered a hip hop artist, pointing to his Best Hip Hop Album SAMA nomination instead of getting into a war of words

Fans flooded Danya Devs' Facebook post with mixed reactions, with some agreeing his music has evolved beyond hip hop while others insisted he still belongs in the genre

Da L.E.S' remarks have reignited the long-running debate about who gets to define hip hop, as South African artists continue to blur the lines between different music genres

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Danya Devs responds to Da L.E.S' hip hop remarks. Image: Danya Devs

Source: Instagram

South African musician Danya Devs has broken his silence after rapper Da L.E.S questioned whether he should be regarded as a hip hop artist. The debate, which unfolded on The Da L.E.S & Maggz Show, quickly gained traction online, prompting Blaq Diamond star to defend his place in the genre while pointing to his recent industry recognition.

Danya Devs reacts to Da L.E.S' remarks

According to SA Hip Hop Mag, Danya Devs took to Facebook after hearing the discussion about his music. Rather than launching into a lengthy response, the singer and rapper addressed the criticism with a subtle message aimed at those questioning his identity as a hip hop artist.

He suggested that some self-proclaimed hip hop purists no longer consider him part of the genre. However, he highlighted that his latest project had earned a nomination for Best Hip Hop Album at the South African Music Awards (SAMAs), implying that industry recognition speaks for itself.

His response quickly sparked conversation on social media, with fans debating whether an artist's sound or their lyrical roots should determine their genre.

Fans split over Danya Devs' music genre

The artist says his SAMA nomination speaks volumes. Image: Danya Devs

Source: Instagram

The debate did not end with Da L.E.S' comments. Reactions to Danya Devs' Facebook post showed that music lovers are divided over where he fits in South Africa's music landscape.

While some agreed that his recent sound no longer falls under traditional hip hop, others argued that his lyricism, storytelling and SAMA nomination for Best Hip Hop Album prove he still belongs in the genre.

According to SA Hip Hop Mag, songs such as Family Anthem and his Bayede project demonstrate his ability to balance singing and rapping while delivering personal and socially conscious lyrics.

His musical evolution has divided listeners. While some argue that his current sound leans more towards Afro-pop than hip hop, others believe his songwriting, flow and cultural influence remain firmly rooted in rap.

The conversation reflects a wider debate in South African music as more artists move beyond strict genre boundaries in pursuit of creative freedom.

Da L.E.S' comments reignite hip hop debate

Da L.E.S and fellow rapper Maggz are widely respected voices in South African hip hop, and conversations on their podcast often spark debate within the music community.

The publication also stated that their latest discussion has once again put the spotlight on what qualifies an artist as a hip hop act in today's evolving music landscape.

Despite the criticism, Danya Devs appears focused on his career rather than the labels attached to his music. The artist continues to promote new material, including songs from his Bayede Deluxe project, while allowing listeners and the industry to decide where his music belongs.

Celebrities rally behind grieving Danya Devs after loss

Recently Briefly News reported that Danya Devs has received an outpouring of love and support from South African celebrities and fans following the death of his mother. Heartfelt condolence messages poured in across social media, with many offering prayers and words of comfort as the singer mourns the devastating loss. The emotional tributes highlighted the strong support surrounding the musician during one of the most difficult moments of his life.

Source: Briefly News