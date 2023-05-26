Ambitiouz Entertainment has continued with their petty fights with former member Danya Devs

The record label which is becoming popular for exploiting its artists allegedly took down Blaq Diamond member Danya Devs' music video iCareer from streaming platforms

Taking to Twitter after deleting the music video, Ambitiouz said artists must understand that releasing a song using another name does not change the agreements of their contract

Ambitiouz Entertainment is still at war with one of its former artists, Danya Devs. The record label which is always trending for the wrong reasons rubbed fans up the wrong way with their recent move.

Ambitiouz Entertainment has been blasted for deleting Danya Devs' music video. Image: @danya_devs

The label is becoming popular for exploiting artists and going above and beyond to make their lives difficult after leaving the label.

Ambitiouz Entertainment deletes Blaq Diamond member Danya Devs' music video from streaming platforms

Ambitiouz Entertainment decided to get back at Blaq Diamond member Danya Devs with a move that has left the country at a loss for words. According to ZAlebs, the label deleted Danya Devs' music video for a song titled iCareer from all streaming platforms.

The label reportedly headed to Twitter to state the reasons for deleting the song. They explained that an artist is bound to a contract whether he changes names when releasing new music or not. The tweet read:

"When artists sign a contract with their name linked to linked to their ID/ passport number. Changing stage names or doing solo projects makes no difference. The contract is signed with you, not your stage name… Releasing music as Umuthi/ Danya Devs/ Blaq Diamond/ etc. into encane (is nothing), makes no difference."

Ambitiouz Entertainment accused of exploiting artists after deleting Danya Devs' song iCareer from streaming platforms

Mzansi had no kind words to say to Ambitiouz Entertainment. Many accused the record label of taking advantage of up-and-coming artists.

@Bhuda_Mthura said:

"You are evil and a disgrace mxm just leave the boys alone u still eating of their previous music stop sabotaging Blaq Diamond."

@VLADIUS_ noted:

"I love ipapa ne sbindi, neh? ...mara this? This is a special kind of sbindi yall got at there at ambitious tjerr ... ."

@eMeN4CuS said:

"So you currently mean that Blaq Diamond still owes you Guyz an album ?"

Ambitiouz Entertainment strikes back after receiving backlash for sabotaging Danya Devs’ album release

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Ambitiouz Entertainment, the former record label of Blaq Diamond, has found itself under fire for its actions against Danya Devs and his highly anticipated debut album release.

After a bitter split with Blaq Diamond, Ambitiouz Entertainment resorted to sabotage, which has now backfired, drawing widespread condemnation.

