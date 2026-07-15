South African comedian Justice Kubheka is going through a divorce and needs to raise R50 000 for his settlement

The 39-year-old Pietermaritzburg star invested R25 000 of his own savings into the 11 July show at the PMB Voortrekkers Museum, but was not successful in raising the funds

With his final divorce date set, Justice Kubheka spoke about his struggles when it comes to securing his home

Comedian Justice Kubheka wants to raise R50 000 to keep his home. Image: Justice Kubheka

Source: Facebook

Pietermaritzburg-based comedian Justice Kubheka is fighting hard to save his home after he organised a live show on Saturday, 11 July, at the PMB Voortrekkers Museum. He poured R25 000 of his personal savings into the event to raise R50 000. When all was said and done, the costs swallowed up exactly what the show had made, leaving him right back where he started.

The 39-year-old star, who has added his comedic touch to events such as the Simphiwe Shembe Comedy Picnic, is ramping up his fight to save his home even after a fundraising comedy show failed to bring in the money he desperately needs ahead of his divorce settlement deadline, which is on 7 August 2016, reports Daily Sun.

Expenses pile up for Kubheka

Expenses for the evening stacked up quickly, and some of the expenses include paying for the venue, flyers, promoters to create hype for the event by giving away 5 000 flyers, petrol for travelling artists, as well as social media advertising. Despite what Justice Kubheka described as a successful night in terms of atmosphere, the numbers simply did not add up, and it did not work in his favour.

"...it wasn't enough when I calculated the expenses against what we made. I saved close to R25 000, then used that money for the show, and after everything, I was back to R25 000 again," Kubheka told the news publication.

All he needs is R50 000 to settle his divorce from his wife of ten years, Zama, and secure the family home. Even though he has weeks to raise the other half of 50K, Kubheka is already mapping out his next steps. Going public about his situation has also helped him secure bookings for other events.

Kubheka stands tall, saying divorce will not be his end, and he is also using this experience as an opportunity to speak directly to other South African men navigating similar circumstances.

Justice details his struggles in the Facebook post below:

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Source: Briefly News