Trevor Noah's jokes about African politics on The Daily Show seem to have grown stale with his fans from back home

Social media users are divided as they over the humour, or lack thereof, in Noah's jokes the more time he spends in the States

One social media called out those who don't find Trevor funny, saying that the comedian's jokes require a certain level of awareness

Trevor Noah's recent comedic content has been placed under scrutiny on social media. South African fans are feeling like the funny men they fell in love with has been struggling to hit the mark lately. Others are of the opinion that those who don't find The Daily Show funny are just not the target market for the show.

Mzansi is divided over the funniness of Trevor Noah's recent jokes on 'The Daily Show'. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The peeps on the Twitter streets are butting heads over Trevor Noah's comedic content. African fans are struggling to find Trevor's constant jokes about the political climate on his home continent funny. South African viewers of The Daily Show have marched to Twitter to voice their grievances.

@SasaniTerror wrote:

"Trevor Noah became popular by doing silly jokes about Zuma and no one said he wasn't funny."

@ndivhusingo tweeted:

"Trevor Noah's jokes are for people who understand and know what is happening in the world and politics. Otherwise, you will not get them and that's when you'll start thinking he's not funny."

@SAMMY said:

"That's you, Thina we find Trevor Noah jokes awesome..You're not a Target Market buddy...Just go back Ko Skhumba who does tribalism jokes."

Trevor Noah is no stranger to having his jokes become massive controversy's. In 2018 CNN reported that Noah was under fire for a joke he made about Aboriginal women back in 2013. The comedian had to vow to never make a joke like that again.

