Mohale Motaung has made it clear that he will not sit back and watch internet trolls drag his name through the dirt

Somizi Mhlongo's estranged husband is no stranger to gold digging slander after his marriage to the former Idols SA judge ended

One social media user thought he was being funny when he called Mohale 'the heist' but the celeb made sure to have the last laugh

Mohale Motaung has had enough of all of the jokes about him leaching money from his ex-husband Somizi Mhlongo. The media personality clapped back at a follower who thought they were being slick with a tired money joke. Mohale's response surely taught the troll a lesson to think twice before making rude comments online.

Mohale Motaung put a troll back in their place after an uncalled for social media comment. Image: @mohale_77

Mohale is no stranger to social media slander, although he often lets it slide, the days the celeb decides to clap back are beyond epic. ZAlebs reports that a social media user poked a sleeping bear when he decided to leave a comment under Mohale's post, calling the media personality 'the heist'.

Twitter followers were never ready for Mohale's come back and it goes without saying that the perpetrator probably wishes they would have kept the comment to themselves. Responding to the nickname, Motaung said:

"Your mother is a heist."

Ever since his split from Somizi back in 2019, Mohale has had to defend himself time and time again from peeps who claim he only tied the knot with the media veteran for the soft life. Speaking about the money scheming accusations, Mohale said:

"Look I don’t really think I’m a gold digger, but I like nice things and I met him, he likes nice things and introduced me to a bigger lifestyle of nicer things."

