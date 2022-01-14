Musician Inno Matijane Trending for Bootylicious Reasons Amid New Song Release

Reality star Inno Matijane never fails to break the internet when he hits certain poses on the gram that really highlight his round figure

The musician recently released his first single of 2022 but found himself trending for reasons completely unrelated to Angifuni Ukungasho

Inno's prominent derrière had guys feeling a little confused and the ladies wishing they could be packing as much junk in the trunk

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Inno Matijane has given his very own Mzansi flare to the term bootylicious. The musician had tongues around Mzansi wagging after sharing a snap that highlighted one of his best assets. Social media comments lit up as peeps confessed to enjoying views provided by Inno.

Inno Matijane's booty pics overshadow the release of his new song 'Angifuni Ukungasho'. Image: @innomatijane

Source: Instagram

Just a few days ago, Inno Matijane took to Instagram to share the release of his brand new single titled Angifuni Ukungasho. The reality star has been working hard to launch his music career but the news of the new song was quickly overshadowed by a photo that really showed off his backside.

ZAlebs reports that the internet was flooded by comments about Inno's famous booty poses. The media personality is said to have left the guys feeling confused about their attraction to him while the girls thought of ways to adopt Matijane's figure.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Controversial Twitter user @ChrisExcel102 started the conversation when he wrote:

"I wonder how it feels as a woman looking at Inno Matijane seeing him sexier than you. Lapho wena when you're wearing legging Kyatabuzela."

@CoolCat8901 commented:

"I know some Gents already in Inno's DMs LOL."

@Ziphorator said:

"I remember seeing him from behind. Bro I was so disappointed realising that umjita."

@TMukhavele added:

"Yhoooo so painful but it's life that time mina I am flat."

Inno Matijane buys his momma a new whip and reflects on 2020

Inno Matijane has been doing pretty well for himself in the past few years.

Briefly News reported that Inno Matijane had a trying 2019 but has done the most to come back in 2020 and make it a better year despite the current circumstances. Inno made the decision to turn his situation around and that is exactly what he has done.

Taking to social media with a heart filled with gratitude, Inno expressed how 2020 has treated him well and how his change in mindset has allowed him to reap the rewards of his hard work.

Source: Briefly News