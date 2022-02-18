Love Island South Africa winners Thimna and Shooto have announced that they are going their separate ways after almost a year of dating

The couple met, got to know each other and fell in love during South Africa's spin-off of the international Love Island franchise

Thimna and Libho both took to their Instagram pages to announce their breakup, saying they will cherish the time they spent together

Love Island Season 1 winners Thimna Shooto and Libhonogolethu (Libho) Geza have called it quits. The couple met and fell in love during the six weeks that they stayed in the Love Island SA villa. They won a whopping R1 million, which they split.

After leaving the show, the couple opened a YouTube channel, Life with Limna, to enable their fans to keep up with their relationship. Up until a week ago, Thimna and Libho were a couple that continuously served couple goals on social media.

According to TimesLive, the reality TV stars took to their respective Instagram pages, to announce that they had called it quits. They both had nice things to say about each other and shared that they have had an amazing journey.

Thimna said that the past year of their relationship had been amazing and she wouldn't change a thing about it. She wrote:

“Libho and I have decided to break up. We thank each and everyone of you who have supported and loved us. The past year has been amazing! Our relationship was beautiful and I wouldn't change a thing about it.”

Libho also said that the past year has taught him a lot about himself and relationships in general. He said:

“Thimna and I have decided to break up. It's been an amazing journey and I find comfort in that we gave it a full go and held nothing back. I've learned so much about relationships and myself. I will cherish our time together forever.”

