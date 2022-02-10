Gail and Kableo Mabalane are celebrating a major milestone in their relationship as they commemorate nine beautiful years of marriage

The actress and Bouga Luv met in 2011 tied the knot back in 2013 and have since had two children together

As they celebrate their union, the two media personalities took to their social media to pen each other sweet messages of gratitude

Gail and Kabelo Mabalane or as they call themselves "mom and dad" are le celebrating nine whole years of being husband and wife. The celeb used their social media platforms to gush about their love on this special day.

Gail Mabalane says she is grateful to be spending her life with her husband Kabelo Mabalane. Image: @gail_mabalane

Yesterday was a very special day for the famous Mabalane family as Gail and Kabelo celebrated their wedding anniversary. The couple is just a year away from the monumental 10-year celebration and are still madly in love with each other.

ZAlebs reports that despite being married for nine years, Gail and Kableo have been going strong for 11 years. To celebrate the sentimental day, the celebs took to Instagram to share some loving words with each other.

Gail wrote:

"11yrs of togetherness… 9yrs of marriage. I’m so blessed & grateful to be doing life with you. Here’s to the next 90! To failing forward. To our best years which are ahead of us. 143."

Kabelo's message read:

"This time 9 years ago I was getting ready to become a husband to an incredible woman. I mean just look at her, she’s as beautiful inside as she is outside. Exceedingly abundantly above what you might think ask or even imagine truly does exist. Happy 9th anniversary my baby @gail_mabalane. Like we always say, let’s keep failing forward."

IOL reports that the couple has two children, Zoe and Khumo and share a bonding spiritual connection. Kabelo has been ordained as a pastor in the Rhema Bible Church and when speaking about his faith, his wife said:

"One of the biggest things I was attracted to was that I didn't have to drag him to church because it was a big issue for me."

