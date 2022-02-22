Astrologer Buhle Ngoma faced heavy backlash from social media users following a tweet that alleged that she had gone missing

The socialite later debunked the news, revealing that her Twitter account was hacked and she was home safe and sound

Peeps have blasted the astrologer for using a sensitive issue such as GBV to chase clout, many claimed that her behaviour is an insult to organisations such as #MeToo

Social media users have blasted famous astrologer Buhle Ngoma for claiming that she had been kidnapped and gang-raped by unknown men, all for clout. In a now-deleted tweet, Buhle's account posted that she had gone missing and was appealing for help.

Ngoma later took to her Twitter account to clear the air. She said that she was safe at home and that her account had been hacked. She even deleted the initial tweet that claimed that she had gone missing.

"I'm home and safe," tweeted Buhle before posting that she was taking down the tweet because it was all lies.

She said:

"I am taking this down because a lot is untrue and it’s not written by me."

Buhle also claimed in another Twitter post that she only woke up after finding out that she was trending online

Unfortunately, Mzansi Twitter users did not take the matter lightly and are demanding answers from Buhle. Others are claiming that she pulled the stunt because she owes some customers their money and did not want to pay it back.

@BoipeloxM wrote:

"Buhle, why don't you just deactivate? The damage has been done and nothing you say will make a difference."

@nikiwemchunu_ commented:

"Why would this member of your team cook up this story then put your number on the poster? Why would we call the victim to tell the victim that the victim has been found? Does that make sense to you or your exec?"

@These_tears noted:

"But how is it posted on your account Buhle? Nna you annoy me because you are actually gifted but the stunts that you keep pulling are just cruel and atrocious. Do better!"

