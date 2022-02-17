A local comedian named Suhayl Essa shared a side-splitting skit of the South African version of Tinder Swindler

Essa played the part of the supposed swindler Simon and the person he was supposed to scam named Nomathamsanqa

Nomathamsanqa ended up scamming Simon in Essa's hilarious skit and social media users could not get enough of his creativity

South African comedian Suhayl Essa left the TikTok world in stitches with his recent video. Essa made a skit about Tindler Swindler in Mzansi. The well-known series went viral this month as people all over the world discussed getting scammed on the popular dating site.

Essa pretended to be the swindler Simon who was trying his best to scam a South African woman by the name of Nomathamsanqa, also played by him. It starts off with 'Simon' trying to get Nomathamsanqa to send him money through a voice

ote but she was too smart.

The swindler ends up getting scammed out of airtime, taxi fare and weave money. Essa's hilarious clip had Saffas watching his video on repeat as they enjoyed the truly Mzansi way of swindling a swindler.

This Saffa comedian shared his take on a local version of 'Tinder Swindler', leaving locals crying with laughter. Image: @suhaylessa / TikTok

Source: UGC

With more than 79 000 likes and 3 500 comments, Essa's video went far and wide:

South African TikTok users loved every second of the clip

@rutendochuma said:

"The moment she said "the system IT'S offline" I screamed."

@trinitybonisile1 shared:

"Haha 'Tinder Swindler' would be the tinder swindled in South Africa."

@King_kumz responded with:

"She's not lying. The system was probably OFFLINE."

@amanda khaya_let commented:

"Nomathamsanqa is the President of Women's conference."

@Madie Correta Rasifu added:

"Listen we swindle the Swindler."

‘Tinder Swindler’: Mzansi peeps share hysterical responses to trending Netflix doccie

In more news about the viral show, Briefly News previously reported that Simon Leviev is the talk of the town after hundreds of South Africans watched his Netflix documentary, Tinder Swindler. Leviev lived a fraudulent life pretending to be the heir of a diamond company and conned young women into crippling debt.

If you didn't watch Tinder Swindler on Netflix then you're probably not in the loop about Simon Leviev. The documentary follows women who were led to believe that they had matched with a wealthy young diamond tycoon when in fact they were a part of a money-laundering syndicate.

Leviev would woo the women with private jets, five-star hotels, trips abroad, et cetera, and make them buy into this idea of luxury before he pulled the biggest con. Simon would make the young women take out loans and credit cards to "help" him escape his enemies. Blinded by love, three women found themselves with almost half a million dollars worth of debt.

