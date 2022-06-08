Newly married South African influencer Faith Nketsi's marriage continues to be in the limelight for the wrong reasons

The star charted Twitter trending lists following reports that her husband, Nzuzo Njilo, had another run-in with the police

According to the reports, Njilo was arrested after allegedly defrauding his business partners of a whopping R1 million

Faith Nketsi's fairytale marriage is back in the spotlight following allegations that her husband Nzuzo Njilo is defrauding people of their hard-earned money.

Faith Nketsi’s Husband Nzuzo Njilo is reportedly in police custody following more fraud charges levelled against him. Image: @faith.nketsi and @MusaKhawula

Queen Twerk became the talk of the town and everyone's envy following her lush marriage ceremony. The reality television star tied the knot to her long time beau, businessman Nzuzo Njilo.

However, soon after their lavish event, reports that Nzuzo was wanted by the police for different fraud-related matters started to surface.

Per controversial blogger Musa Khawula, the businessman swindled Lund Industries of almost a million Rands. He tweeted:

"Faith Nketsi-Njilo's husband, Nzuzo Njilo, allegedly defrauds Lund Industries of R978 104 a month before his wedding. Lund Industries had concluded a deal with Nzuzo Njilo to purchase copper concentrate. However, Nzuzo did not honour this deal & is said to be having financial difficulties."

According to ZAlebs, the issue took a serious turn, and Njilo is currently in police custody. Per the publication, the businessman failed to uphold his end of the deal resulting in his arrest.

