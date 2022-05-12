Paradise rapper, A-Reece, recently took to Twitter to let everyone know that he is the best rapper on the African continent

A-Reece's bold claim had many up in arms, including some of hip-hop Twitter's favourite artists who came to defend themselves

Nasty C's fans were not having it and flooded the post while A-Recce's supporters remained confident in the Zimbali rapper.

South African hip-hop artist, A-Reece, recently told everyone that he is the best at what he does.

A-Reece claimed to be Africa's best rapper, causing a beef on Twitter. Image: Instagram/@theboydoingthings

A-Reece's latest project, The Burning Tree, had his supporters going wild at what a great album it is. The rapper also boasts 4.3 million views on his most popular music video on Youtube.

Most recently, posted that he is the best rapper in Africa and the entire timeline has been divided.

Nasty C fans were offended

A-Reece's claims to being Africa's best rapper offended Nasty C fans on Twitter. Image: Instagram/@theboydoingthings/Getty Images/Oupa Bopape.

Reactions from 's fans showed that they completely disagreed with the young rapper's claim.

Others added that this claim can only be true if Nasty C was not on the scene, with @h_presentt responding:

"Only if Nasty C leaves the continent."

Another Nasty C fan hilariously asked:

@lebgeeezy

"Why is Nasty C tweeting with Reece's account?"

A-Reece's fans did not take any of this lying down, most dismissed any nay-sayers, choosing to focus on celebrating with their favourite rapper.

A-Reece's fans could not figure out why the tweet was causing such a buzz.

@Sidd_RSA commented:

I don't get why people are mad at this."

The Twitter post got more attention and some rappers personally addressed the post to set the record straight about who the best rapper is.

Local rapper Big Xhosa personally disagrees with A-Reece

New Tiktok viral sensation, rapper of iVaccine, Big Xhosa directly challenged Zimbali hitmaker, A-Reece.

Another tweep responded saying that there is a new rapper on the block. Landrose, who recently released Duck Duck Goose, was brought up as a contender for the best rapper claim.

Hip Hop Twitter clearly has many rappers to choose from for the title of best rapper. A-Reece' post is making sure that everyone does not lose focus when it comes to his talents.

A-Reece does not tolerate rude fans

Briefly News, previously reported that A-Reece has made it clear that his fans cannot just come at him sideways, asking for some new music. The Slimes did not take the rapper's approach too well.

After seeing all of the pesterings for a new project, A-Reece took to Twitter to address his fans and put an end to the nagging, but things did not go down smoothly as the peeps struck back.

