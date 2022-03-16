A-Reece has made sure to set some necessary boundaries between himself and his super passionate fandom, the Slimes

The musician took to social media to address the Slimes, letting them know that he won't just spit out songs on their request

The fans were heated as they responded, telling A-Reece that he raised their hopes for new projects only to let them down in the end

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Slimes are firing back at A-Reece for making them wait forever for some new jams. The Saturday Night hitmaker told followers that he would not jump when they told him to.

A-Reece has set some boundaries between himself and his fandom. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A-Reece has made it clear that his fans cannot just come at him sideways, asking for some new music. The Slimes did not take the rapper's approach too well.

SAHipHopMag reports that he had made an empty promise to his fans, and they kept reminding him he did not deliver. The rapper has one of the strongest fanbases in Mzansi, and they made sure to assert their dominance, even on the man they all stan.

After seeing all of the pesterings for a new project, A-Reece took to Twitter to address his fans and put an end to the nagging, but things did not go down smoother as the peeps struck back.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@Floyd4L said:

"Remember when you used to tweet randomly after 5 months? Those were the days."

@tshwarelo04 wrote:

"tufF lucK coz we expect music From you."

@ReeceCenter tweeted:

"Don’t promise things then make it seem like its fans’ expectations when you don’t deliver on them. Nobody told A-Reece how to live his life or go on about his music, Slimes have always been respectful of how he does things. All they wanted was a tour and visuals that were promised.

"You can’t say this when you thousands of fans who have been rooting for you and spending their hard-earned money to support you. You don’t understand how invested people are just to see you win. The sooner you realise this ain’t just about you, the better."

While some were heated in the comments, others connected the dots and concluded that A-Reece might have just been quoting Bruce Lee. One follower @RODRIGUESS finished the quote saying:

“And you're not in this world to live up to mine.”- Bruce Lee

A-Reece fans impatiently anticipate the release of visuals for Jay Jody Tuff Luck collab: “We’re waiting”

Briefly News reported that Blue Tape, the rap duo made up of A-Reece and Jay Jody, decided to treat fans to new visuals after hitting the three million stream mark for their album. The young rappers shared a short clip that they only shared was coming soon.

The eight-second video created a buzz online because it is so different from what A-Reece usually offers. However, a lot of the talk also came from A-Reece’s habit of sharing that he has something brewing a bit too early, leaving fans hanging.

Silkour On Life highlighted the hype around the incoming music video. However, Briefly News noticed that A-Reece listeners were clear that they were expecting a quicker turnaround time from him and his partner this time. They went from complaining about his definition of “soon” to urging him to share how far he is with his timeline.

Source: Briefly News